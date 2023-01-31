It was going to be a good day.
I did not go back to sleep after the alarm went off, I did not shirk doing my exercises, I dressed acceptably in case someone dropped by on my day at home, and the bed was spread nicely with a decorative pillow fluffed against the headboard.
On my way through the living room to the kitchen to start my chores thoughtfully planned for the day, I glanced at the thermostat to see if the temperature had reached the usual level for daytime. No. The little box on the wall was dead, no lights to tell me. I listened, and the heating system was off, blowing no warm — nor cold — air.
It was still early. I would call the service company that I always use just as soon as they were open. I should be first on their list.
It was going to be a good day.
Their phone rang and the recorded answer informed me of their usual hours, abandoned, however, for that and the following two days. After all, it was Christmas Eve day of the Christmas weekend.
The yellow pages yielded no live responses at any place I called.
I disturbed my friends who lived in heated houses for suggestions. None they gave worked. One friend at the end of her suggestion rope told me to call the non-emergency 4911. The kind operator searched her resources, and one connection bore fruit. The service person was off duty and he and his household members were out of town for family dinner at noon, but he would call me when they got back home that afternoon and come if I had not found anybody else by that time.
God bless. It was going to be a good day.
I would eat breakfast first, as I needed to fortify my strength for the upcoming chores. Also, the media warned of possible power outages, and although an outage wouldn’t matter to the already dead heat pump, many other things would be affected.
Thank goodness I had paid attention to earlier weather advisories, already.
I had dusted off and brought inside from storage two small electric space heaters and had checked the wall heater in the bathroom. I would use them as long as the current stayed on. I re-read the instructions and practiced lighting the portable kerosene heater in case the power failed and I had to use it. I knew that I had a couple of refills of kerosene in the big bucket if that source of heat was needed long-term.
I ate a normal breakfast and read my daily devotional alongside as usual. Must not neglect that. I might need the power from above more than ever as the day progressed.
Suddenly the lights went out and the house noises grew quiet. Oh no! I hurried to shut off rooms and lay old towels and throw rugs at the bottom of those doors to trap and conserve the heat. Already I could tell that the air was cooler than normal under the substitute heat sources.
Now was the time to stay calm and put my thinking into planning mode. If the electricity stays off for an extended time, what food is handy for me to eat? Where are the heavy blankets and quilts stored if I need to wrap up in layers? Am I forgetting about something that should be done in preparation? Such weather extremes hardly ever happen and we are out of practice going back to the basics for survival.
Warnings had been persistent concerning how to prevent water pipes from freezing. With the furnace off, warm air was not circulating through the vents, giving warmth to the under-house space that normally kept the water pipes flowing. I’d better fill some containers with water: additional jugs for drinking, big pots in the kitchen, and cleaning buckets in the bathroom. To my surprise, all but one of the faucets was already frozen! I hurried to take advantage of its output before it too succumbed to the frigid temperature.
About the time that my mind and body were becoming stressed, the electricity came back on. I learned later that it was one of those relatively brief rolling blackouts put in place to manage the supply. I could handle that.
It was going to be a good day ... (to be continued)
