Atmos Energy joins Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS) this week to support International Fraud Awareness Week and today recognizes the sixth annual Utility Scam Awareness Day, an advocacy and awareness campaign focused on educating customers and exposing the tactics used by scammers. This year’s theme is ‘End the Call. End the Scam.’
“Beware of impostors demanding payment at your door. Our employees will not collect payments in person,” said Kay Coomes, Atmos Energy manager of public affairs. “Always ask for an employee’s identification badge, which displays name, photograph, and Atmos Energy logo. If you suspect an impostor, call our customer service number at 888.286.6700 to verify the employee’s identity and contact local authorities.”
UUAS, a consortium of nearly 150 U.S. and Canadian electric, water, and natural gas utilities and their respective trade associations, continues to create customer understanding of common scams and new scam tactics being used by utility impostors. Through its work and with the aid of customer reporting, UUAS has successfully helped to take nearly 12,000 toll-free numbers used by scammers against utility customers out of operation.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, utilities have seen an increase in reported scammers who are contacting customers seeking payments and personal and financial information to avoid service interruptions. As a reminder, Atmos Energy will never ask for payments using a pre-paid debit card, gift card, cryptocurrencies, or third-party digital payment mobile applications, and we will provide multiple notices and work to assist customers with payment plan options before service interruptions.
“It’s perfectly acceptable for a customer to hang up the phone. The scammer’s initial goal is to pressure their targets and convince them that they work for the utility,” said Monica Martinez, UUAS executive director. “Scammers are extremely sophisticated in their tactics, and, by simply ending the call, you can end their scam. If you are unsure, you can always call the utility directly by dialing the number found on your bill or on their website, and they will provide you with correct information.”
Customers who suspect fraud or who feel threatened during contact with a scammer should contact local law enforcement authorities and the Atmos Energy customer service team at 888.286.6700, Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CST.
For more information and tips to protect against impostor utility scams:
Visit Atmos Energy’s website at https://www.atmos energy.com/customer- service/beware-utility- scams.
Visit the UUAS website at www.utilitiesunited.org.
Follow UUAS on Twitter and Facebook, and join the conversation by using #StopScams.
Visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website at https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/.
About Atmos Energy
Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient, and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability, and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.