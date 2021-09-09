Debbie Ann Wadlington Lamb, 64, of Hopkinsville,, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Born July 6, 1957, in Trigg County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest “Buck” Wadlington and Opal Hunter Wadlington.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister in infancy.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jeff Lamb of Hopkinsville; daughter, Kayla Lamb of Hopkinsville; sisters, Linda (Danny) Deloach and Peggy O’Bryant (Johnny Oliver), both of Cadiz.
Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc., 138 Main Street in Cadiz, where the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021. Burial will follow at Wadlington Cemetery in Cadiz.
The funeral service will be live streamed at 2 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, on our YouTube channel at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/user/goodwinfuneralhome1/
