COLUMBIA, S.C. — On a night when No. 1 Auburn lost in overtime at Arkansas, No. 5 Kentucky climbed to within one game of first place in the Southeastern Conference with an 86-76 win at South Carolina on Tuesday.
Despite winning in the end, it was South Carolina that came out blazing in the second half to tie the game 43-43 after having trailed by 11, 39-28, in the first half.
“We walk in at halftime and we had given them 11 offensive rebounds and we have 10 turnovers. That’s 23 points. You can’t win games doing that,” UK coach John Calipari said. “The second half we got better.”
Calipari was thrilled that Kentucky found itself in a dogfight.
“You want to be playing all kinds of different ways,” the coach said. “You want overtime games. You want games like this where it’s 43-43 so you can find out who’s who and they can find out who’s who.”
The answer, specifically, on this night was TyTy Washington, Keion Brooks and Oscar Tshiebwe, who combined to make 15-of-20 field goals as the Wildcats pulled away down the stretch. In the grander scheme, it was the entire roster which saw six players score in double figures.
“That just shows how good we are and how hard we are to guard,” Brooks said. “When you have players who can score at all three levels it makes it hard to lock in and take away any one thing.”
Tshiebwe led the way with 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting. He added 14 rebounds for his 18th double-double of the season, which ranks second in the nation. Tshiebwe now has 11 straight games with double-figure rebounds, the first Wildcat to do so since Dan Issel had 12 in a row in the 1970 season.
After that came Brooks with 15 points; Washington, 14; Kellan Grady, 12; and Davion Mintz and Jacob Toppin with 10 each. All of Toppin’s points came in the first half before he left with an ankle injury. The only starter under that was point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who had just four points but 11 assists.
Of note, all five UK starters are averaging double figures. Only one other Calipari-coach Kentucky team — the 2012 national champions — finished the season with five players averaging 10 points or more.
When the game was tied at 43-43, it was Washington to the rescue to spark a 5-0 run and a 48-43 lead. The freshman had a fast break dunk, a free throw and a nifty lob to Brooks for a slam dunk that forced a Carolina timeout.
The Gamecocks did push back to make it 50-47, but UK then went on a 20-9 run to lead 70-56. Oscar Tshiebwe had eight of the 20 after a sluggish first half that included two early fouls.
With the win, Kentucky improves to 20-4 (9-2 SEC) while South Carolina falls to 13-10 (4-7 SEC).
In the first half, Kentucky jumped out to an 18-8 lead paced by Grady’s eight points on two 3-pointers and a slam dunk in transition. At one point early on UK had 24 points on 10 field goals with 10 assists. Six belong to point guard Wheeler.
Later in the half, UK stalled a Carolina run with its own 8-0 spree to lead 39-28. Toppin scored all eight points, but then went down with an ankle injury.
Kentucky now leads the series 54-13, but Tuesday’s victory snapped a two-game losing streak in Columbia.
Overall, this is the fifth straight win for Kentucky and its ninth in 10 tries. UK returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday when Florida visits Rupp Arena.
