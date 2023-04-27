Sidewalks in the City of Russellville are ongoing repair and replacement.
On March 23rd, the city accepted bids for the repair and replacement of sidewalks on 6th and 5th Streets.
KMAC Construction was the lone bidder on the project with a bid of $683,672. The company was awarded the job. KMAC also won the bid last year and completed construction on the 7th Street project.
The current project is scheduled to repair and replace approximately 8,600 linear feet of damaged and outdated sidewalks.
The project began Tuesday, April 11th on East 6th Street and is headed west at a steady pace.
“We are excited to get this project off and running and look forward to its completion,” said Jason Henderson, Utilities Director for the City of Russellville. “Weather permitting this project should be completed within 90 days.”
Henderson added that as always with new construction, comes a little inconvenience with traffic congestion along with construction equipment. “We at the city, ask for patience during this time,” said Henderson.
