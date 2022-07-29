An honor bicycle ride for slain Kentucky State Police trooper and Hardin County native Cameron Ponder is commencing this September.
The Cameron Ponder Cycling Classic is being held on Sept. 17 and begins in Elizabethtown.
Bruce Seymour, a member of the Central Kentucky Wheelmen, one of the sponsors of the ride, is an event organizer.
He said there are four different rides that cyclists can participate in at the event. Each require a registration cost, but the price increases after Aug. 31:
Century ride: 109.54 miles, $59.54
Metric century ride: 109.54 km, which is 62 miles, $59.54
Family ride: 29.54 miles, $39.54
Trail ride around Freeman Lake: 9.54 miles, $19.54
All rides starts at Bullmoose Brothers Bicycles, in the former Coca Cola bottling plant, at 1201 Dixie Highway in Elizabethtown.
Seymour said with this honor ride, they want to show their remembrance and celebrate Ponder’s duty. Ponder was killed on duty during a traffic stop in Lyon County.
“We want to honor him,” Seymour said.
Brenda Tiffany, Ponder’s mother, said she has participated in honor rides the past year or so. Honor rides are bicycle rides that honor fallen first responders.
Her inaugural honor ride last year for Ponder was a ride from her house to the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radciff, which was 28 miles. Since then, she has done other honor rides in the state and country.
Tiffany said these rides provide a source of healing.
“It gives me the opportunity to honor my son and all his fallen brothers and sisters,” she said.
During her inaugural ride, she was given support from members of the Central Kentucky Wheelmen.
For each registration, $9.54 is taken off the top and goes toward the Trooper Cameron Ponder Memorial Scholarship Fund. The reason for that price is because Ponder’s badge number was 954.
Tiffany said the fund distributes six scholarships to all high schools in the county, each being $954.
Adam Lobert, vice president of the Central Kentucky Wheelmen and owner of Bullmoose Brothers Bicycles, is another organizer of the event.
Lobert said with the event, they’re hoping to spread awareness that those who work in law enforcement do risk their lives doing their duty to keep people safe.
“(We want to) remind people that, that they’re here to protect us and they’re here for all the right reasons,” Tiffany said.
Seymour and Lobert are hoping to have a few hundred entries for the event. Seymour also said several sponsors have signed on to the event, but they are always looking for more.
“We’ve got access to some of the best roads in the country for road cycling,” Lobert said.
At the event, Lobert said that a few words will be spoken by Elizabethtown Mayor Jeff Gregory and Tiffany. Then, the Kentucky State Police will lead all the riders out in one big group. Local food trucks and booths also will be at the event.
Lobert said those interested in the ride should register as early as possible, and can do so at tinyurl.com/yc2ce8sd.
Tiffany, who will be participating in the century ride, said the event is open to everyone whether they’ll be cycling or not. The event is not a race.
“This community has been so good to us in the way of support on so many different levels,” she said.
