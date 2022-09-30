OCT. 1
Jesse James 5K Run-Walk
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Jesse James 5K Run-Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. at 190 S Winter Street, Russellville. Applications are available at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and www.tobaccofest.org
Golf Scramble
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. at Rolling Hills Golf Course. Registration in advance is required. The cost is $45. The deadline to register is Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. Day of registration is 7:30-8 a.m. Team Draw is at 8 a.m. Shotgun Start is at 8:30 a.m. Compete in the 3 Putt Combo Contest to win $10,000!
Road Rally
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Road Rally will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. at the historic Logan County Courthouse. The deadline to apply is Sept. 23.
OCT. 2
Historic Walking Tour
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Historic Walking Tour will be held Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. Meets at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. This is a free event.
Thunder on the Square
The annual Thunder on the Square in Russellville will be held Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be various automobiles on display, music, food vendors, a 50-50 drawing, and a live auction. All proceeds will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, and the Alzheimer’s Foundation. All vehicles are welcome. For more information, call Clay Bilyeu at 270-772-1009.
OCT. 4th & 6th
Cemetery Tours
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Cemetery Tours will be held Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 4th & 5th at Maple Grove Cemetery, 515 W 9th Street, Russellville. Tours will be from 5-7 p.m. on each night. Admission is $5 per ticket. All students get in for free. You can either pay before the event at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce or pay the day of at the event. Parking is in the city warehouse lot.
OCT. 6
Pet Show & Blessing of the Animals
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Pet Show & Blessing of the Animals is Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Office Pavilion, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville. The entry fee is one can of pet food per animal. This is a free event to attend.
OCT. 7
RHS 1972 Class Reunion
The Russellville High School Class of 1972 will be holding its 50th reunion Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Russellville High school cafeteria.
Tobacco Judging
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Tobacco Judging will be held Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 a.m. on Carrico Park Square in Russellville.
Senior Stroll
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Senior Stroll will be held Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at 116 S. Main Street, Russellville. This is a free event. Pre-registration is recommended. There will be free shirts for all participants.
Special Needs Awareness Walk
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Special Needs Awareness Walk will be held Friday, Oct. 7 at 10:05 a.m. at 116 S. Main Street, Russellville. This is a free event. Pre-registration is recommended. There will be free shirts for all participants.
Trolley Rides
Trolley Rides will be offered Friday, Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. Line starts at E. 4th Street Theater in Russellville. Enjoy free rides through downtown Historic Russellville.
OCT. 8
Craft Show & Flea Market
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Craft Show & Flea Market will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. on the lawn of the historic Logan County Courthouse, W. 4th Street, Russellville, and the parking lot of Truist Bank until 4 p.m. Handmade crafts, boutique clothing, and more with over 130 vendors.
Jesse James Bank Robbery Reenactment
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Jesse James Bank Robbery Reenactment will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the Old Southern Bank of KY, 6th & Main Street, Russellville. This is a free event. Enjoy watching the reenactment of the 1868 James Gang Bank Robbery. Hundreds are in attendance as we kick off the festival day.
Parade Day
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Parade Day will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. on S. Main Street, Carrico Park Square, and W. 4th Street, Russellville. Enjoy an hour-long parade with school bands, teams, floats, antique cars, groups, and organizations representing Logan County. This is a free event.
Kid’s Zone
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Kid’s Zone will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. Bouncies, balloon art, face painting, and more. This is a free event for kids up to 12 years of age.
Karaoke Contest
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Karaoke Contest will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. hosted by Clay Bilyeu. This is a free event. Registration in advance is recommended. Cash prizes to winners.
Live Music on the Square
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Live Music on the Square in Russellville will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy free music on the square all afternoon.
Grand Finale Concert
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Grand Finale Concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. on Carrico Square in Russellville. Summers & Son Funeral Home presents The Jimmy Church Band for your entertainment.
OCT. 22
Logan County Humane Society Halloween/Fall Festival
Logan County’s Humane Society will be hosting a Halloween/Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Trunk or Treat will be at 3 p.m. There will be vendors, drinks, and face painting. Also, half-price adoptions.
Auburn Zombie Run/Walk
Auburn’s Tourism will be holding its annual Zombie Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 22. Registration will be at 4 p.m. with the event beginning at 5 p.m. at the pavilion in the city’s park. Costumes are encouraged and there will be an award given for the best overall costume. Preregistration is $25. The day of the race will cost you $30. Online registration is available at auburn.ky.gov/tourism
OCT. 28
Tire Recycling Day
A Tire Recycling Day has been scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 8-10 a.m. at the county’s road department, 1088 Peyton St, Russellville. You can bring up to 12 passenger tires and two semis tires per vehicle for free. No tractor tires will be accepted. You must provide a valid Logan County license to participate.
NOV. 5
E-Scrap Event
The next E-Scrap event will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the recycling center, 1230 Morgantown Rd, Russellville. The Russellville senior class was approved to supply the labor for that event for $500. This is a free event for Logan Countians to dispose of their office equipment. There is a fee of $10 for each television set.
