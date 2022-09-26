Dollie Murphy, 95, died on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Lyon county.
Dollie is survived by her three children and their families; Kathy and Frank McElroy, Brian Murphy, Kaitlyn and Christopher Sutton, Gregg Murphy and Gayle Kindig, Evan and Jenna Murphy, Kallie and Kaden, and Dawson Murphy; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be 4-5:30 p.m. with a memorial celebration at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Morgans Funeral Home.
