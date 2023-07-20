Matilda the Musical
Tickets are on sale for the F-S Community Arts Council’s production of Matilda the Musical. Performances are scheduled for July 20, 21, 22, and 23 at the Goodnight Auditorium. Performance times are 7 p.m. on July 20, 21, and 22 and 3 p.m. on July 23. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 six for students and can be purchased online at www.franklinsimpsonarts.org, or call 270-586-8055 or at the Gallery on the Square on Main Street in downtown Franklin. Information about the play and cast is available on the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council Facebook page.
Summer Feeding Program
The African American Heritage Center is once again a pickup location for the Summer Feeding Program that offers free lunches for Simpson County school students now through Aug. 4. The free lunches can be picked up between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. at 500 Jefferson Street.
Grief Support Group
A Hospice of Southern Kentucky grief support group meets in Franklin at the Goodnight Memorial Library on the second and fourth Tuesday morning of each month from 11 until 12 o’clock. The support group provides opportunities to meet other grieving people and share experiences and coping strategies. This is a free ongoing support group for adults. Call 270-746-9300 for more information.
JULY 21Back to School Bash
A Simpson County Schools Back to School Bash will be held Friday, July 21 at Priceless IGA on Harding Road at the intersection of West Cedar Street from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. School supplies and backpacks will be provided for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. Monetary donations are being accepted. Also scheduled are a bake sale, a cookout, Pelicans Snoballs, a waterslide inflatable, giveaways, and vendors.
Summer Nights Concert Series
The Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series continues Friday, July 21 with a performance by Four on the Floor from 7-9 p.m. on the Courthouse lawn bandstand. The concerts remaining in this year’s concert series after July 21 include Colton Kise on July 28, Tyrone Dunn & Kinfoke on Aug. 11, and Buelers Day Off on Aug. 18. The concert schedule is posted on the Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Facebook page.
JULY 24Vacation Bible School
Vacation Bible School will be held at East Side Missionary Baptist Church July 24-28 from 6-8 p.m. Classes will be available for preschool to adult. The church is at 210 East Street in Franklin.
JULY 25Feeding America USDA Commodities
Feeding America USDA Commodities will be distributed at Franklin-Simpson Community Park on Tuesday, July 25 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The distribution is drive-through only. To limit contact, car trunks should be clear. Proof of residency is requested. To pick up commodities for another household, a permission note and proof of residency is required for the household. Call the Community Action Agency at 270-586-3238 for more information. And, a CSFP Commodity distribution will be held on Tuesday, July 25 in the parking lot on John J. Johnson Avenue between the African American Heritage Center and Brooks Wright Center from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.Recipients must be at least 60 years old, live in Simpson County and be within income guidelines. Call Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531 for more information.
JULY 29Churches of Christ Food Bank
The next giveaway of Churches of Christ Food Bank, 3009 at Harristown, 402 Pelham Street, will be July 29th beginning at 8 a.m. First come first serve. Drive by and pick it up. Any questions, call Annie Bland at 270-872-9293.
JULY 30Magic Show
AMVETS Post 110 is hosting a magic show and dinner on Sunday, July 30 beginning at 2 p.m. at the post home at 891 Washington Way. The show “World of Magic” stars Bruce Amato who has performed with David Copperfield and other magicians and has also performed on the Las Vegas strip. The cost is $20 for ages 11 and over and $12 for ages 10 and under.
AUG. 4
Steel Magnolias Performances
Tickets are on sale for the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council’s Dinner Theatre Production of Steel Magnolias. Performances are scheduled for Aug. 4, 5 and 6 at the Roxy Theatre in downtown Franklin. Tickets are limited and are $30 for the dinner and play at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, and $16 for the dessert only and play at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. Tickets can be purchased online at www.franklinsimpsonarts.org, or at the Gallery on the Square on Main Street in downtown Franklin or by calling 270-586-8055. More information, including cast information, is available by contacting the Arts Council or The Gallery on the Square or on the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council Facebook.
AUG. 14
Movies in the Park at Community Park
Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation will present Movies in the Park at Community Park. The free movie for the entire family will be shown in the shelter stage area beginning at about 8 p.m. Those attending can bring blankets and chairs to sit on. The Franklin-Simpson Band Boosters will be there with treats. The Rotary Club of Franklin is sponsoring the event. The next movie is on Aug. 4. Contact Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation for more information.
