I am writing this at the beach. I tagged along with my son and his family to Florida this week. I drove my car with McCuddy and Robertson and they lead the way with Kip and all the gear. Grands are so full of energy, smiles, and a million questions when driving. We started off early and both napped a little but woke up after a couple of hours ready to go. We stopped and ate breakfast, topped off the gas tank, and got back on the road. After about another hour on the road, it started “are we there yet?” Robertson never asked, but McCuddy is a different story. She started asking if we were almost there and I would tell her we were closer than we were 15 minutes ago. This did not seem to appease her as she continued to ask about every 15 minutes, “We are never going to get there!” It was such as relief to finally arrive as she was about on the verge of tears.
The beach is beautiful and so is our condo for the week. Sitting outside last night listening to the quiet and the sounds of the waves brought back many a memory. My early childhood years were spent near the beach. My dad was in the Navy, so we lived in Charleston, S.C., Norfolk, Virginia, and even Hawaii, although I do not remember this as I was very young.
Some of my very best summer memories were spent at Galveston Beach in Texas with all my cousins. My mom’s sister Jane had a beach cabin/house at Crystal Beach near Galveston. Every summer we would go and spend a few weeks there with her and any other family members who were also there. My Aunt Jane was gracious with her house and shared it with all my mom’s siblings and we all took advantage of this. Most of the time it would be my Aunt Betty and her kids. So, between our family and hers around 10 kids. The cabin was not like the houses and condos of today. It was very practical and designed to accommodate a lot of people. The upstairs had a small living room with a couch, a couple of chairs, and a TV. The kitchen was average and had a lot of windows. Aunt Jane’s room was off the kitchen and had a small bathroom in it and there was another bathroom at the end of the hall. The second bedroom was at the end of the house and when you walked in, it took up the whole back side of the house. It had two double beds against the back wall, one set of bunk beds on the other wall, and then two twin beds against the other wall. Whoever did not get a bed would make a pallet on the floor. It really did not matter if you got a bed, as we were so glad to be there, and at that age where we slept did not matter. We would laugh, have pillow fights, sing and talk until one of the adults would stick their head in the door and tell us to go to sleep.
Our days at the beach were even more fun. My Aunt Betty would pack a gallon of water, loaf of bread, and jar of peanut butter to the beach. We would literally eat a “sand” wich as you seemed to get more sand than peanut butter. When my mom came, all would be happy as she would make cookies, and brownies and bring bologna and ham sandwiches. My cousins would always say, “Thank goodness Aunt Mary is here.” The beach there was not like the beach in Florida. The water was brown, and you could not see in it. A lot of the time when you got out of the water the odds were you might have some tar on you as the oil rigs were not far out and this was a byproduct. We did not care. We would stay out there for hours at a time playing volleyball, swimming, and laying in the sun. My cousin Robin was a daredevil. I remember one summer he found a piece of plywood and he made a kind of boogie board. He would run in the sand right where the water started, throw that wood down, and skim across the beach. I tried, fell, and nearly broke my arm. Such good memories and such good times.
I have many stories about our beach adventures growing up and hope to share them. This week, I will make more memories with my grands. We have been cooking together making my dad’s famous “Big Pancakes.” This is basically a crepe recipe. I hope you have a great week and find time to “Bake” a memory with someone you love.
Dad’s Big Pancakes (easiest recipe ever)
1 cup of flour
1 cup of milk
1 egg
Mix well together and make sure most of the lumps are gone. In a large skillet, heat up about 2 tablespoons of oil. Pour the mixture into the skillet and with a spatula spread the batter out until thin. The thinner the pancake the better. When brown and crispy on the edges, flip over, and when browned on that side take out. They will look like a big circle. Spread butter on the pancake, then the syrup, and gently roll up. Cut into pieces and enjoy.
