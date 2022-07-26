Free Dump DayAPEX transfer station at 55 Pleasant View Road, Auburn will be closed for free dump day until further notice as work continues on damage caused by a fire. Please check with Scott Waste at 270-783-4016 if you have questions or to check up on the status. Free dump days will be made up.
Med Center Health School-Based Health ClinicsMed Center Health School-Based Health Clinics will be available on July 27th and 28th at the Logan County CTC to provide school physicals to all ages and immunizations for 6th grade and up. Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 2 pm. Please call 270-586-7380 to schedule. Services will be billed to your insurance.
Clothes NeededIf you have any gently used clothing for school-aged students you wish to donate, please call Linda at 270 847-6719 for more information. Trying to gather clothing for a Back to School clothing drive for the entire community.
School SuppliesThe Russellville Independent School District along with the Logan County School District will be providing school supplies for all students for the 2022-2023 school year. Students will only need a backpack. Parents are welcome to purchase wishlist items for the classroom and/or personal items for their students.
LC FRYSC Science CampPlease join us for a fun-filled three-day camp in July that will include robotics, cooking, and rockets. The camp will be held on Monday, July 25; Tuesday, July 26; and Wednesday, July 27, at the Logan County Extension Office from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. This camp will be for upcoming 4th thru 6th graders (last year’s 3-5th). What a great way to end your summer before school starts back. Please visit the Stevenson Elementary Family Resource Center Facebook page to register. This is for both Logan County and Russellville School students.
Wednesday, July 27
Free Sports Physicals
Free sports physicals will be offered at Community Healthcare Centers of Western Kentucky all day on Wednesday, July 27th. Call 1-270-338-5777 to schedule an appointment.
Feeding America Food Pantry
A Mobile Food Pantry will be offered to Logan County residents Wednesday, July 27 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Logan County Ag Arena. The event is being held in celebration of Feeding America and United Way Day of Caring. Day of Caring. Please do not line up before 9:30 a.m. as the line will move quickly once we start.
Day of Caring
Calling all volunteers — the Day of Caring will be on Wednesday, July 27. You can sign-up as a group/organization or as an individual using this link http://ow.ly/ZOlA50JR2Uy. Every volunteer will get a free t-shirt thanks to our friends at Logan Aluminum Inc., Fruit of the Loom, and Liberty Imaging.
Friday, July 29
Annual Clothing Drive
Families with children in the Logan County-Russellville School system mark your calendars for the annual Clothing Drive Friday, July 29 at the Logan County Extension Office from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or when all items are gone. This event is sponsored by the Logan County Homemakers and the Russellville-Logan County Family Resource and Youth Service Centers. Everything is 25 cents per item. No clothing donations are being accepted.
Saturday, July 30
Honey Fest
Black Lick Creek will host its Honey Fest on Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1039 Quarry Road, Auburn.
Aug. 4-7
8th of August Celebration
Russellville’s August 8th Emancipation Celebration will be held the weekend of August 4th through the 7th. There are numerous events and activities planned for this weekend including a parade on Aug. 6th. More event times when available.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Emancipation Pageant
2022 Little Mister & Miss August 8th Emancipation Pageant will be held Thursday, Aug 4th at 6 p.m. at Kirby’s Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Road, Russellville. Each entry is $10. For more information or to sign up, email sydnorrochelle@gmail.com
Friday, Aug. 5
LTC Connect Annual Meeting
LTC Connect (Logan Telephone Coop) will host its 67th annual meeting on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at Logan County High School. Registration will begin at 6:30 p.m. to be followed by the business meeting, prize drawing, and refreshments. All members of LTC Connect are cordially invited to attend.
Blues Concert
The Nashville All Star Band will be performing Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. at the SEEK Museum on E. 6th Street and Morgan. This is a free event.
Saturday, Aug. 6
8th of August 5KRun/Walk
The 8th of August 5KRun/Walk will be held in Russellville Saturday, Aug, 6 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. If you would like to register on the day of the event, please arrive at the Russellville Christian Church at 6:45 a.m. The route is led by the Russellville Police Department and begins at Hampton Park. All proceeds shall go to The Matt Tipton Scholarship. Registration for the race is $25. Yoga in the Park by Whitney Sol will begin at 7 a.m at the backside of Hampton Park near First Christian Church on E 9th Street.
Cornhole Tournament
The 6th annual 8th of August Celebration cornhole tournament will begin Saturday, Aug. 6 at 5:40 p.m. at Hampton Park. There will be two divisions this year for singles and double tournaments. An advanced competitive division will follow. There is a $25 entry fee for the singles tournament and a $40 entry fee for the advanced competitive division. There will be a 75% payout for the advanced competitive division. An amateur backyard division will be added this year with a $20 entry fee for singles amateur backyard and $30 for doubles amateur backyard division. There will be a 50% payout for the amateur backyard division.
Golf Scramble
The 20th annual 8th of August Gold Scramble will be held Saturday, Aug. 6. Registration will be held 6:30-7:30 a.m. with shotgun at 8 a.m. All participants must turn in their 9-hole average no later than July 31. The committee in a A B C D format will set up teams. Green Fee is $36 and must be paid on the day of the scramble. Scramble fee is $15 paid on the day of the scramble. Prize money will be given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams. There will be prizes for the closest to the pin on all par 3’s and a price for the longest drive men/women. All ties will be decided by random hole drawings with the hole and going backwards. Mulligans will be sold for 5 each/maximum of 2 per person. Food and drinks will be provided. If any questions please contact Larry Hampton at 270-725-1762 or Donnie Hampton at 270-772-1575.
Aug. 6 & 7
Dustbowl Basketball Tournament
The Dustbowl Basketball tournament will be held Saturday, Aug, 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7 at Hampton Park. The cost is $200 per team. You must register before Wednesday, Aug. 3. Winning team receives 75% of admission fees. The remaining 25% will go to the 8th Committee Board to contribute to the emergency needs of those throughout the community. This is a double-elimination tournament. To register, contact Christopher Moses, Sr. at 931-538-9660.
Aug. 13
Summer Nights Cruise-In
Summer Nights Cruise-In at the Russellville Park Square will be held Saturday, Aug.13 from 5-8 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. There will be food, music, and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds go to Juvenile Diabetes, Hospice of Southern KY, and the Alzheimer’s Cooperation.
Concerts @ Carrico
Concerts @ Carrico- Music & Food Trucks will be held at the Carrico Park Square in Russellville Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. This is a free concert. Bring your lawn chairs. The featured musical guest is JD Shelburne.
