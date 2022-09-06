The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested James E. West II, 39, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Mr. West was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Hopkinsville on September 1, 2022. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSPs forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Mr. West is currently charged with one hundred counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years of age and fifty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years of age. These charges are Class-C felonies punishable by five to ten years in prison. Mr. West was also charged with fifty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. Mr. West was lodged in the Christian County Detention Center.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administered by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.