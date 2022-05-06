Frank James Kondracki, Jr., age 80, of Russellville, Ky., passed away May 1, 2022, in the Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville, Ky.
Frank was born April 16, 1942, to the late Frank James Kondracki, Sr., and late Chessie Kondracki in New Brunswick, N.J. Frank was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and had several hobbies including model airplanes, needlepoint, blacksmithing, gardening, and fishing. Frank graduated from Rutgers University and the University of Missouri with his Masters. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era as a 1st LT.
Frank is preceded in death by a brother, David Kondracki and sisters, Dorothy Arroniwiz and Annette Tramontana.
Frank is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jane Kondracki of Russellville, Ky.; daughters, Sarah Maudlin and husband Jay of McFarland, Wisc. And Amy Laughter and husband Matt of Russellville, Ky.; brothers, Daniel Kondracki of Russellville, Ky. and Fred Kondracki of Russellville, Ky.; sisters, Bobbi Hill of Auburn, Ky., Chessie Edwards of Kirksey, Ky., and Jean Coursey of Lewisburg, Ky.
Funeral services for Frank James Kondracki, Jr. will be conducted Friday, May 6 at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will begin Friday, May 6 from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Society of Civil Engineers or a charity of your choice.
Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.