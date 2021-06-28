Olmstead School announced last week that Jordan Dobbs has been selected as the new assistant principal.
The decision was made by principal Katina Kemplin after consultation with the interview committee and the Olmstead Site-Based Decision-Making Council, and after careful considerations, including a review of qualities developed by the staff for this position.
Dobbs has served as the guidance counselor of Olmstead School since July 2020. He began his teaching career as a sophomore English teacher at Logan County High School.
Dobbs graduated from Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor’s in English for Secondary Education. He earned his Master’s Degree in School Counseling and his Rank I Ed.S in School Leadership at the University of the Cumberlands.
“It is truly an honor to have been chosen as the assistant principal at Olmstead School,” Dobbs said. “Olmstead has a rich history of academic success and an amazing family-oriented culture that is impossible not to fall in love with. I can’t wait to begin working with the students, Mrs. Kemplin, school staff, parents, and the community to help ensure that we carry on the tradition of excellence and togetherness that makes our school so special. Olmstead feels like home and I’m blessed to be here.”
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.