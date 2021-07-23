Jeneá Lynette Smith, 37, Hopkinsville, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Tennova Healthcare, Clarksville, Tenn., of natural causes.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Cave Springs Cemetery with Minister Irvin Cushenberry officiating. Lamb Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
A native of Hopkinsville, she was born March 25, 1984, the daughter of the late Lemuel Graham and the late Josephine (McKinney) Smith.
Jeneá was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son.
Survivors include her son, Zaccore Smith, Hopkinsville; her sister, Elisa Smith (Dale) Herbert, Falling Waters, W.Va.; her brothers, Irvin (Gwen) Cushenberry, Hopkinsville, Timothy (Penny) Smith, Clarksville, Tenn., and Kenny D. Smith, Hopkinsville; and friend, Tyler Stevenson, Hopkinsville.
