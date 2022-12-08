Franklin-Simpson Wildcats once again had to find their way to victory as they defeated the Clinton County Bulldogs 62-61 for their second straight victory against a team from the 16th District.
“You know you got a good team when you have a game where nothing goes right and you shrill find a way to win,” Sam Mylor said. “Coach Dee (Spencer) told us that we don’t want to be playing our best basketball right now. We want to watch game film and see our mistakes, correct them and be playing out best basketball in February.”
The Wildcats got off to a slow start once again as Cohen Davis’ 3-pointer and a traditional three-point play from Eli tucket led to a quick 10-0 lead for the Bulldogs in the 1st Quarter. Kam Ray scored Franklin-Simpson’s first points of the game with 4:05 remaining in the period. Jalen Briscoe, O.J. Gamble and DeMarcus Hogan each added baskets. Steele Burchett added another 3-pointer as Clinton County led 20-8 at the end of the first. .
“We trailed sort of like this against Monroe County,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “They both play matchup zone defense. They are trying to get us out of rhythm in what they want to do. Got to get the kids to attack different situations. We don’t have to get all the way to the basket or shoot all 3’s. We just have to adjust.”
The Wildcats started rolling in the 2nd Quarter as Gavin Dickerson’s 3-pointer along with four points from Briscoe and baskets by Gamble and Sam Mylor led to a 12-2 run that cut the Bulldogs’ lead down to 22-20. Burchett and Young scored six straight points for the Bulldogs. Hogan’s traditional three-point play closed the 1st half as Franklin-Simpson trailed 28-23 at recess.
“When I tell you that :Juice” (O,J. Gamble) and Gavin (Dickerson) have been working their tail off,” Jalen Briscoe said. “Juice” is going to be real good. He is going to be special in his senior year. Gavin is making a real impact ion games. His scoring is crucial. He’s scoring at times when we need points at important times of the game.”
Mylor opened the 3rd Quarter with a baseline 3-pointer along with a basket by Hogan and Briscoe’s traditional three-point play gave the Wildcats their very first lead of the game at 34-33. The lead changed hands two more times as Hogan scored five points and Briscoe added three. But Young scored five points with Burchett draining a 3-pointer and baskets from Davis and Tucker for a 45-42 lead at the end of three.
Gabe Jones tied the game with a 3-pointer at 45-45 early in the 4th Quarter. Later in the quarter trailing 53-48, Gamble scored four straight points and Gavin Dickerson’s 3-pointer tied the game again at 55-55. Then with the game tied at 58-58, Jones connected on his second 3-pointer of the quarter for a three-point lead for Franklin-Simpson. With the game tied now at 61-61 in the final seconds, Briscoe was fouled. He made one of his tow free throws and Hogan’s rebound off the missed free throw sealed the game for Franklin-Simpson with a 62-61 victory over Clinton County.
“The guys did a good job of not quitting and competing,” Spencer said. “We can’t be spotting teams 10 points to start a game and trail by double digits after the 1st Quarter. We got to be better. We also did a better job of attacking and then we got wide open 3’s. It’s the stuff that we work on so they just have to trust it.”
Jalen Briscoe tied for a game high of 18 points for Franklin-Simpson with DeMarcus Hogan adding 15 points.
“We told Jalen (Briscoe) that it will come to you. Just keep competing,” Spencer said. “We feel like he is one of the better players in the region so it’s a matter of him being patient and just let the game come to him.”
Cannon Young also scored a game high of 18 points with Steele Burchett and Eli Tucker each scoring 12 points for Clinton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.