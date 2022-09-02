Farm to Fork Dinner
Farm to Fork tickets are now available for purchase. Poore’s Nursery & Farm 2022 dinner will be held on Sept. 17. Tickets are $50 each and are non-refundable. To reserve your tickets please text your name and number of tickets you would like to purchase to 270-772-1941 or you can email poore@logantele.com. We are excited to have Justin Mobley as our entertainment for the evening. Don’t miss an opportunity to enjoy delicious KY Proud fresh meats and produce, a talented singer, and our live auction. We hope to see you around our tables soon!
Taster’s Luncheon Begins Order Sales
The United Methodist Women will begin taking orders for frozen casseroles for the annual Taste of Taster’s event. You can place your orders starting Thursday, Sept. 1 through Friday, Sept. 23 by calling Darla Sparks at 270-726-9258 or 270-991-0785 or Paula Timberlake at 270-725-5359. The cost of the casseroles will be $18 for an 8x8 pan and $28 for a 9x13 pan. The casseroles, with cooking instructions, will be available for pickup on Tuesday, Oct. 4 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The following five casseroles will be available in both sizes: chicken and rice, taco, baked spaghetti, hash brown, and sausage breakfast. All casseroles must be paid for at the time of placing the orders.
SEPT. 2
Blood Drive
A blood drive will be held at New Friendship Baptist Church Friday, Sept. 2 from 12-6 p.m. Please call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter auburn19 to schedule an appointment. You can also drop by the church to donate.
SEPT. 4
Anderson Family Reunion
On Saturday, Sept. 4, the Anderson family will be having its reunion at the Auburn Senior Center beginning at 12 p.m. for lunch. The meat, bread, utensils, napkins, and plates will be provided. You can bring a bag of chips, 2-liter soda, or dessert. All family and friends are invited. For more information, call 270-202-0985 or 270-893-1013.
SEPT. 17
Dock Trot 2022
Saturday, Sept. 17 from 2:30-7:30 p.m. come on down to Lake Malone for the annual Dock Trot. The musical line-up has been kicked up a notch and will feature great local and regional groups plus a finale like never before with Lexington-based Jimmy Buffet/Island band Conch Republic on the beach. Make plans to attend and hop aboard your watercraft and embark on a musical journey listening to bands across the lake. No boat? No problem! There will be bands at the Shady Cliff Resort & Marina as well as the Lake Malone State Park beach. So, bring a chair and have a listen. Fireworks cap off the night.
Logan County Bluegrass Festival
The 31st annual Logan County Bluegrass Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at Auburn park. Free admission rain or shine. Live bluegrass music all day so bring your lawn chairs. Campers are welcome. There are RV hookups. For more information, call 270-725-0812 or 270-725-0715.
Tractor Show
A tractor show will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Haley Auctions & Realty, 51 Sold Lane, Russellville. The event is sponsored by the Butler County Antique Engine & Tractor Club and haleyauctionsandrealty.com You are invited to bring your own tractors and lawn mowers. For more information, call 270-726-2900 or 270-562-1184
