A Logan County, Ky. man lost his life in an automobile accident Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Warren County, Ky.
Curtis Ashby, age 30, was pronounced deceased at The Medical Center of Bowling Green shortly after arriving by ambulance.
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, who responded to the single vehicle accident, at approximately 4:02 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, deputies responded to the 5000 Block of Browning Road in reference to an injury collision. Ashby, the operator of the vehicle, called 911 to advise he had been in a collision and was complaining of shoulder and chest pain. Upon arrival, fire and EMS had removed him from the vehicle.
Ashby was able to provide a statement on what occurred. He said he had been traveling on Browning Road toward Bowling Green when he lost control over the vehicle and the tires exited the roadway. The vehicle traveled a short distance in the ditch and then exited the roadway and dropped off an embankment where it landed on its side and the cab was pushed into a tree, collapsing it.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Bowling Green Medical Center EMS, Browning Fire Department, Bowling Green Fire Department, the Logan County Sheriff’s Deprtment.
