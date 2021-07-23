Russellville Football will be having its first Youth Football Camp this summer on July 24th at Rhea Stadium.
This is a great opportunity for the youth to first learn about the game of football or sharpen their skills more.
The camp will be ran by high school coaches and players and allows these young Panthers to be up close with some of their favorite athletes they see on Friday nights.
While this camp is going on, there will also be a table set up for parents to fill out paperwork for the upcoming youth league football season.
Any child that attends this camp will get a discounted rate to sign for the youth football league season.
Follow this link https://docs.google. com/.../1exZlG 10FzaIzdeV9RGy.../edit to fill out this Google Doc to help us keep track of the number of kids coming. Thank you all in advance. Have any questions don’t hesitate to reach out.
