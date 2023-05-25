The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team started their season not to their liking as they only won two of their 14 games. Fast forward to the present, they have won 11 of their last 15 games played and won the 13th District regular season championship, and with two impressive outings last Monday and Tuesday nights, they won the 13th District Tournament at Logan County High School.
“These guys have been resilient all year long,” Wildcats’ baseball head coach Matt Wilhite said. “I said that when we were 2-12, we were probably the best 2-12 team in the state. We were losing games by one or two runs and when you lose eight seniors, it’s going to take time. This group, when they were not winning, was fun to be around because they were going to get after it. They like each other, play for one another and it’s a testament to how hard they work and I am happy to see them get a reward for the hard work they have put in.”
13th District Semifinal
Wildcats — 16 vs Panthers — 1
(3 innings)
Franklin-Simpson, who entered the tournament as the top seed, advanced to the championship game for the ninth year in a row with their three-inning win over Russellville.
Gavin Link picked up the win as he pitched all three innings allowing one unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts and one walk.
“Did not throw my best stuff today but it was enough,” Gavin Link said. “My defense was behind me and made plays and we were able to get the win.”
The Wildcats scored at least a run in all three innings. In the bottom of the 1st, Hayden Satterly brought in the first run of the game with a bases-loaded RBI walk that scored Brady Delk. Garrett Sadler got the first hit of the game with an RBI single that scored Colin Anderson, courtesy runner for Griff Banton, making the score 2-0. Brevin Scott scored on a passed ball and Gunnar Holland’s RBI groundout scored Satterly for a 4-0 lead. Then Kody Alexander’s RBI fly out to left field scored Sadler that made the score 5-0.
In the bottom of the 2nd with one out and base runners at second and third, Satterly’s RBI fly out to right field scored Delk from third for a 6-0 lead for Franklin-Simpson.
The Panthers scored a run on an RBI groundout thanks to back-to-back fielding errors that got a run on the scoreboard.
After a quick in-between half-inning talk from head coach Matt Wilhite, the Wildcats put the game away. Hunter Jones opened things up with a two RBI single that scored both Holland and Alexander. Then with one out, Delk’s RBI single scored Jones and then he scored on an RBI double from Banton, making the score 10-1. Then with two outs, Franklin-Simpson scored six straight runs as Satterly’s RBI double scored Banton followed by a fielding error by the Panthers scored Satterly. With runners now at first and second, another fielding error by Russellville scored Sadler and Holland. Jones, who got his second hit in the inning, delivered an RBI triple that scored Alexander, and Colton Wilson closed the show with his RBI single that scored Jones for the three-inning victory, 16-1.
“It was a great win,” Brady Delk said. “We locked to the one seed and we got it this time and we deserve it. So we had to come out and take care of business and now we are competing for a district championship.”
Brady Delk, who led the team with three runs scored, and Hunter Jones, who led the team with three RBI, both led the team with two hits each.
“We won but our focus is on tomorrow whether it is Logan (County) or Todd (County Central), we want to win this thing and enter the region tournament as the champion and host the opening round game,” Wildcats’ head coach Matt Wilhite said.
“It took us a while to get going. We hit some balls hard and tomorrow, we can’t let that happen. It can’t take me to get us together after two innings to get us in the right frame of mind.”
13th District Championship
Wildcats — 11 vs Cougars — 1
(6 innings)
Brevin Scott was the championship game’s winning pitcher. He pitched a complete game by throwing all six innings allowing one run in one hit with five strikeouts and two walks.
“You got to come out here confident, knowing that we have our stuff, feeling ourselves and we did that,” Brevin Scott said. “Last season’s district championship game at our place left a bad taste in our mouths and I couldn’t stand it. It’s been replaying in my head and that makes tonight’s win extra sweet. We did it to them on their home field. I knew my stuff would be good tonight. I filled up the zone and I knew it would be a long night for them.”
The Wildcats did exactly what Wilhite preached to them at the end of the Russellville game and that was to jump on them early and often as they scored at least a run in five of the six innings played.
In the bottom of the 1st inning with one out, Banton singled followed by a double by Scott led to an RBI single by Satterly that scored Banton for a 1-0 lead. Sadler followed with an RBI single that scored Anderson, courtesy runner for Scott, making the score 2-0.
Franklin-Simpson kept the momentum rolling in the bottom of the 2nd as with two outs and Delk at third with Banton at second, Scott hit a two RBI single that scored both base runners for a 4-0 lead.
Scott and the Wildcats’ defense went through the Cougars’ batting order judiciously in the first three innings. In the bottom half of that inning with bases loaded and one out, Delk’s RBI single scored Holland that made the score 5-0. Banton’s RBI sacrifice fly scored Jones and with two outs, Scott’s RBI single scored Wilson as they had a commanding 7-0 lead.
Brady Hinton got the only hit for Logan County as his leadoff double started the top of the 5th.he eventually scored the only run for them as well on a passed ball that made the score 7-1.
Any momentum built by the Cougars was quickly snuffed out by Franklin-Simpson in the bottom half of the inning. Following a leadoff walk and a two-base error by Logan County, Banton, and Scott’s RBI sacrifice flies scored both Wilson and Delk for a 9-1 lead.
The Wildcats went for the jugular in the bottom of the 6th as back-to-back one-out singles and a two-out walk made the bases loaded. Scott hit an RBi single that scored Jones and Satterly’s RBI walk with bases loaded scored Wilson that ended the district tournament championship game with an 11-1 victory as Franklin-Simpson won its second 13th District Baseball Tournament under Wilhite in the past three seasons.
“This whole day got us ready for tonight,” Griff Banton said. “We had a team breakfast early this morning. We all texted each other throughout the day, checking up and seeing where everyone’s heads were at. We went to the hitting facility at around 3:00 for a little over an hour and we made our way here. In the top of the 1st defensively, we got three up and three down. Exactly what we needed and that led to us putting two up. Great way to start it off. Got the momentum rolling and we kept it going throughout.”
“As soon as we walked on the field today, we were all business,” Brady Delk said. “We didn’t come here to play around. We’ve come a long way this season and we deserve this. They beat us on our home field last year. They celebrated by stomping on our field and every single one of us had that memory stuck in their heads. We all wanted some revenge and tonight, we got it.”
Brevin Scott led the team with four hits and five RBI and Colton Wilson led the team with three RBI.
“Baseball is a game of momentum,” Wildcats’ head coach Matt Wilhite said. “You can jump on it first and keep carrying that throughout the game, it’s huge. The big thing for us is that we had good hitting, pitching, and defense from the start. They hit it hard and that’s what you do. It’s always good competition between us and Logan (County). We want to beat them and they want to beat us.”
“Our 1st innings defensively have been bad all year long. We have given up a lot of runs in that inning,” Cougars’ head coach Ethan Meguiar said. “Against Brevin (Scott) and he’s their dude, their number one, a really good pitcher, was great tonight and we had to keep the score low to be in the ball game and it got away from us in a hurry. Hats off to Franklin-Simpson and Wilhite and his staff has done a fantastic job. Disappointing to not see a classic Franklin/Logan game because it’s always good and tonight was not. I felt like after three or four innings and our guys saw the scoreboard, our level of competing was non-existent.”
Both teams advanced to the 4th Region Baseball Tournament as Franklin-Simpson hosted the South Warren Spartans and Logan County played at the Bowling Green Purples in the opening quarterfinal round of the region tournament this past Monday.
