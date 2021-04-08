On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,028 new COVID-19 cases. Of those, 300 are from Monday and Tuesday, but could not be confirmed and announced until today due to a technical issue on the reporting platform.

“Today’s case report reminds us that even though we’ve come so far in the fight against COVID-19, this isn’t over yet,” said Gov. Beshear. “Please, if you’re 16 or older, get vaccinated. Keep masking up in public spaces even if you have been vaccinated. None of us want to throw away our progress.”

Case InformationAs of 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,028

New deaths today: 10

New audit deaths: 4

Positivity rate: 2.87%

Total deaths: 6,198

Currently hospitalized: 383

Currently in ICU: 112

Currently on ventilator: 66

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Laurel and Warren. Each county reported at least 34 new cases.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

Note: 300 cases are from Monday and Tuesday, but could not be confirmed and announced until today due to a technical issue on the reporting platform.

— For the NDL

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.