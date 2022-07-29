Gov. Beshear visits Logan County, brings funding

In keeping with his priorities to promote safety and health in the Commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $2,025,385 in various awards to Logan and Todd counties on Tuesday, July 26 at the historic Logan County Courthouse. These awards will improve infrastructure and accessibility for Kentuckians in Russellville, Auburn, and Elkton.
For Logan County, these awards invest in improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, and road resurfacing efforts. “Today’s funding prioritizes the well-being of all Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “These awards are helping us build a better Kentucky by improving sidewalks, roads, parks, and supporting our senior citizens,” he continued. Logan County projects received $1,377,385 of the total awarded.
City of Russellville 2nd Street Sidewalk Replacement Project
In Logan County, Gov. Beshear presented $424,000 from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) to the City of Russellville for replacing sidewalks on both sides of 2nd Street. New sidewalks will connect the city’s underserved east side neighborhood to the Russellville city square, government buildings, and some 40 downtown establishments.
“Current sidewalks in the project area are spotty, and residents who lack transportation have to walk on grass and in the roadway to get downtown from East 2nd Street,” Mayor Mark Stratton said. “Having a good, safe sidewalk will promote walking and bicycling, both of which, in turn, promote good health. We appreciate Gov. Beshear’s consideration of our application,” he continued.
Earl Davis Drive Resurfacing
Gov. Beshear awarded $52,385 in discretionary transportation funding to the City of Russellville for resurfacing and repairing hazards on a quarter-mile of Earl Davis Drive. Mayor Stratton said, “It’s the home of three local industries employing 125 to 150 workers on average. These industries receive 75 to 90 semi-truck loads daily during normal operations.” Over time Earl Davis Drive has developed numerous severe base failures due to traffic volume and heavy loads. “The probability of a total failure of the roadway is of great concern.”
The City of Russellville is responsible for administering the work and will be reimbursed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
East Logan Water District Improvement
Gov. Beshear also awarded $625,000 from the Cleaner Water Program to the East Logan Water District to add more than 41,000 feet of waterline. The waterline extensions will fill out the distribution system and help service at least 25 unserved Kentuckian homes.
The Cleaner Water Program is part of Gov. Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan, which creates 14,500 jobs while helping build better schools, expand high-speed internet, improve infrastructure, and deliver clean drinking water and quality sewer systems across Kentucky. Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick said, “This is a very special project for Logan County.”
City of Auburn Pedestrian Park Improvement
Also, in Logan County, the governor presented $276,000 in TAP funding to the City of Auburn for use in building seven-tenths of a mile of new sidewalk on Wrenwood Drive.
“The new sidewalks we propose would connect our newly renovated park, developing neighborhoods, and senior citizen communities to downtown businesses and Sugar Maple Square,” Mayor Mike Hughes said. “Auburn has a substantial number of residents who walk for exercise and who walk out of necessity. The new sidewalk will tie into and continue an existing sidewalk network and allow pedestrians and bicycle riders to cover a greater distance. I can’t thank you enough, Gov. Beshear, for supporting this project to improve the quality of life in the City of Auburn.”
Announcements Follow Internet Grant Awards
The funding awards come a month after the announcement of the Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperative receiving seven grants totaling $13,827,320 to expand high-speed internet. The overall project cost is $27,906,340, including the required matching funds. This investment will expand high-speed internet access to 5,598 unserved households and businesses in Caldwell, Christian, Lyon, Todd, and Trigg counties.
The Transportation Alternatives Program is a federally funded reimbursement program administered through the KYTC’s Office of Local Programs. Funding supports non-motorized forms of transportation to improve connectivity, accessibility, safety, and equity in communities. Transportation projects commonly include bicycle and pedestrian pathways, ADA compliance, Safe Routes to School, and wildlife mitigation. The program covers 80% of the project cost.
The Community Development Block Grant Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities.
The Land & Water Conservation Fund provides federal grant funds to protect important natural areas, acquire land for outdoor recreation and develop or renovate public outdoor recreation facilities. The facilities include campgrounds, picnic areas, playfields, swimming facilities, boating and fishing facilities, trails, natural areas, and parks. To receive the funds administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government, selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.
