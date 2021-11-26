When I watch old shows like Little House On The Prairie and The Walton’s I’m reminded of an era when life wasn’t filled with all the distractions of today. Quality family time was an important part of their everyday living.
How often today do families actually sit down together at once without someone watching TV, on their phone, playing video games, on the computer and etc.? The only time many families are all together at once are during funerals and weddings. We seldom hear of family reunions anymore, because everyone is just too busy in their day-to-day living.
Our distractions have a way of grabbing us and pulling us away from others. We’ve become so accustomed to this way of living that it’s become the norm in so many households and it’s become harder and harder for people to power their awareness past these distractions.
I’m afraid that valuable family time of sitting around and discussing the activities of the day has become extinct. It’s sad to think about the quality of life the next generations are going to miss out on because of this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.