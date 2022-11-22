DECEMBERA Community Christmas at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Parkside
Dec. 15 from 4-8 p.m.
Dec. 16 from 4-9 p.m.
Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 18 from 2-5 p.m.
Dec. 19 & 20 from 4-8 p.m.
You are invited to a Community Christmas! Please join us as we celebrate Christ’s Birth this Christmas season. It is a wonderful family event to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas and make memories that will last a lifetime. The event will be from Dec. 15 through Dec. 22 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Parkside campus, 145 Parkside Way, Russellville. Activities scheduled include a live Nativity, ice skating rink, carriage rides, live animals, music, outdoor movie, refreshments and more. All events are free as our Christmas gift to you. Skating reservations are recommended, and you can reserve your skate time at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-community-christmas-ice-skating-reservation-tickets-460940223617 (skate sizes are limited and the rink is limited to 40 skaters at a time). A free concert with Jason Crabb with Unspoken and Mickey Bell will be held on Sunday, Dec 18 at 6 p.m. at the Parkside Sanctuary. The concert is presented by Kirby Funeral Services and Crabtree Furniture & Appliance. This concert is currently sold out but you may be placed on a waiting list for tickets by registering at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jason-crabb-concert-with-unspoken-and-mickey-bell-tickets-456239694207.
DEC. 2
Annual Live Nativity
The Annual Live Nativity in Lewisburg will continue to be a “drive-through” Living Nativity for two nights, Friday & Saturday, Dec. 2 & 3 from 5-8 p.m. at McKinney Park. It will begin by turning on Stacker Street, go around McKinney Park, and exit back onto Stacker. There will be a small “take out” meal available or a sit-in meal at the United Methodist Church. The message of Jesus is what we want to be the main focus. Everyone is welcome to this free event.
Holiday Market Preview Party
Holiday Market Preview Party at South Union Shaker Village on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Reservations are required at 270-542-4167.
Christmas Tree Lighting
There will be a Christmas Tree Lighting downtown in Auburn at 7 p.m.
DEC. 3
Holiday Market
South Union Shaker Village will host a Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DEC. 4
Christmas at Flint Ridge
Christmas at Flint Ridge, 715 Bores Road, Adairville. Santa Claus will be there along with Christmas carolers from 1-5 p.m.
Schochoh’s Annual Christmas Parade and Candlelight Service
Schochoh’s annual Christmas Parade will be held on Friday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. in downtown Schochoh. A band will be playing at the Schochoh Community Center with a silent auction after. There will be free BBQ. There will be a Christmas Candlelight Service at Red River Meeting House at 4 p.m. following.
DEC. 10
Quality Christmas Parade
Come celebrate the 12 days of Christmas at the Quality Christmas Parade held Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. Line up starts at 12 p.m. at the Old Andrews Store, Hwy 106 East, Quality, Ky. Free chili and hot dogs after the parade at the Quality Baptist Church (weather permitting). For more information, contact Reed Forgy at 270-847-6138.
Lewisburg Christmas Parade
Lewisburg will hold its Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. in downtown Lewisburg.
Cookies With Santa
South Central Bank is making plans for Santa’s sleigh to make a stop in Russellville. The bank will host a Cookies with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 10, at its branch in the Logan Plaza, located at 1118 W 9th St., Russellville. This event is the perfect opportunity to start making some family holiday memories while enjoying cookies with Santa. Kids of all ages are encouraged to come and meet Santa from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be cookies & other refreshments to enjoy, photographs, door prizes and much more. Make plans to jumpstart your holiday season at Cookies with Santa! The event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please call 270-946-7128.
DEC. 11
Auburn Christmas Parade
Auburn will hold its Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in downtown Auburn.
DEC. 17
Christmas Farm to Table
Christmas Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village, South Union Hotel, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $75 per person. Reservations are required at 270-542-4167.
DEC. 18
Concert at Walnut Grove Church
Jason Crabb, Unspoken & Mickey Bell in Concert at Walnut Grove Church on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. This event is sponsored by Kirby Funeral Services and Crabtree Furniture.
