Logan County Schools is pleased to announce coach Kelby Epley will be joining the basketball staff next season.
Epley is a 2019 graduate of Logan County High School and was a member of the Cougar basketball program for four years. He was a three-year starter and amassed over 1100 points during his playing career. He was voted to the All-District Team three times and was selected to the 4th region tournament team his senior season.
After graduating from LCHS, Epley signed to play basketball for Thomas More University. After a semester there, he transferred to Lindsey Wilson College where he was a member of their basketball program for three years. He finished his time at LWC as an assistant coach during his senior year. Epley graduated from LWC with a degree in Psychology and another in Biology.
Coach Epley will be pursuing a Master’s degree in Applied Behavior Analysis through an online program at Eastern Kentucky University beginning this fall.
“I am beyond thankful for the opportunity that coach Frick has given me to be able to give back to the school and program that made me who I am today. Go Cougars,” said Epley.
