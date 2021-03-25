On Monday, March 21, a joint investigation by the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, Warren County Drug Task Force, and Kentucky State Police, DESI West was conducted in Simpson and Warren Counties.
John Scott Houchens, 34, of 340 Glen Lily Road, Bowling Green, was stopped and arrested after a search was conducted and approximately 93 grams of crystal methamphetamine was located along with approximately $16,000.00 in U.S. Currency.
Houchens is lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st, methamphetamine, and acquire property from income from trafficking in a controlled substance.
This investigation continues. More arrests at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.