The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts kicks off its 35th Anniversary class this summer with a class doubled in size from previous years thanks to supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education. Growing from 256 students to more than 500 students, the tuition-free program will take place over two consecutive three-week sessions (Session 1: June 12 — July 2; Session 2: July 10 — July 30) with students divided into each. Both sessions will take place at The University of Kentucky this summer. Participating this summer is Rileigh Gossett of Logan County High School for Drama.
During the three-week program, student artists from 71 counties will be immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes, and lectures. Instruction will be offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art, and Vocal Music.
Since 1987, nearly 7,250 rising high school juniors and seniors have descended on a college campus setting to immerse themselves in an arts intensive environment, with cross-discipline learning, special guest artist performances and lectures, and the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships.
“We have learned a lot about the resilience of the arts during the past couple years,” said Nick Covault, Executive Director of GSA, and GSA Alumnus (Class of 2002, Vocal Music). “What we also discovered was that through passion and energy, these young students are willing and ready to learn under any circumstance. We are once again excited to welcome them — and twice as many — to GSA this summer.”
GSA is a public/private partnership inaugurated in 1987 by The Kentucky Center (now Kentucky Performing Arts), the Commonwealth of Kentucky and numerous private supporters. Today, the vital funding required to make GSA a reality is provided by the state through the leadership of the Governor’s Office, the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, and the General Assembly as well as the Kentucky Performing Arts Foundation, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and more than 300 corporations, parents, educators, alumni and friends of GSA.
Bringing world-class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of building lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.
Three locations comprise the family of venues under The Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:
The Kentucky Center is located at 501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202
The Brown Theatre is located at 315 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202
Old Forester’s Paristown Hall is located at 724 Brent Street, Louisville KY 40204
To learn more, visit KentuckyPerformingArts.org
The University of Kentucky College of Fine Arts offers Kentucky’s broadest collection of visual and performing arts academic programs with four academic units. The college is also home to the Singletary Center for the Arts and the UK Art Museum. The College of Fine Arts declares that the arts are essential to the life of the individual and the community. We express our commitment to the arts through our dedication to teaching, scholarly research, artistic experimentation, performance, outreach, and exhibition.
