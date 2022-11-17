Wildcats’ cheer team, front row, from left, includes River Himschoot, Kira Coleman, Sydney Nickolson and Maura Law Middle. The second row, from left, includes Alivia Mandrell, Payton Blakemore, Ellie Kirby, Chloe Kirby, Ashley Phillips and Hallie Callis Back. The third row, from left, includes Ella Evans, Malachi Allen, Leah Henderson and Lexie Gregory. They are the KHSAA Region Gameday Small Division Champions.