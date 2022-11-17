The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ cheer team competed in their first cheer competition of the season last Saturday.
The cheer team ended last season by making history as they earned a UCA national championship. Last Saturday, they continued to make history as they won their first-ever KHSAA regional championship in the small game day division at Owensboro High School in Owensboro.
The cheer program has not won a regional championship before. They won several KAPOS (Kentucky Association of Pep Sponsors) regional championships until KGSAA took over the statewide cheer competitions.
“It obviously feels good to have your name associated with winning a title,” Kira Coleman said. “Over 10 years of not winning one, it’s pretty surreal. We are the first team to win a KHSAA regional title.”
“This was the first time winning the KHSAA region title,” Lady Cats’ head coach Brooklyn Holder said. “It has taken a lot of hard work to build the cheer program. Getting through the hard days has brought them closer together. We watch lots and lots of films in the cheer world and try to incorporate that into this team. Our goal is to make a name for cheer in Franklin and this was a big step towards that.”
The regional championship did not come easy as the team put in hours and hours, days and days, and months and months of work to achieve this championship.
“We practiced twice, sometimes three times a week over the summer,” Ellie Kirby said. “We put in a lot of dedication, energy, and hard work in making our routine perfect for this competition along with ICA region, state, and national competitions.”
“Going into Saturday, we had a rough night on Friday. We were up late fixing our routine and we had a few rough moments on Saturday where we felt things could go wrong,” River Himshoot said. “I am very proud of the team for putting in as much effort and working hard as they did.”
When the team arrived in Owensboro, there were some occurrences that got the team shaken just a bit.
“There were a lot of complications when we arrived at Owensboro High school,” Alivia Mandrell said. “There were a lot of people from other teams and people in the stands passing out. Someone fell, and an ambulance came, and we had to re-do our warmups so we were all nervous after all of that.”
The cheer team was the third team to perform their routine in the small game day division. Once they took to the floor and on the mat, the team was laser-focused on performing their best routine.
“When the routine started, and before we knew it, it was over with,” Maura Law said. “I don’t think any of us remember anything from the actual routine. We kind of blacked out and focused on performing the routine, but once we knew that we were done, it was the best routine that we have ever performed and we were so happy with our performance.”
The team was able to watch other teams perform their gameday routine and were very impressed, especially with the Cumberland County Panthers’ Cheer Team.
“Looking and watching the other performances after ours, it made me kind of nervous because they had just as good of a chance as we did,” Ashley Phillips said. “I feel like what made us different from the other teams was that we worked really, really hard and we wanted this for a long time. We talked about this and once that all happened, the team and the routine all came together and we were confident after that.”
“I feel like Cumberland County was right there with us. They had great energy but we went out there to just win,” Hallie Callis said. “From everything that we went through, we just wanted nothing less to hear our names as the top team and grab that trophy.”
Later in the day, they announced the top four teams in each of the divisions. The team was ecstatic to hear their name called as the region champions.
“Winning by one-tenth of a point could have been anything to make a difference. Could have possibly been from smiling for a few seconds longer,” Holder said. “It’s crazy how close this competition came down to just one-tenth of a point. We knew that this competition was going to be close between three to four teams.”
“I just remember when they called Cumberland County for second place, I felt like we won first place,” Payton Blakemore said. “Everybody else was quiet and I was excited. Others looked at me like something was wrong but then called the first place team and they said us and everyone was equally excited as I was. I knew we were going to get that.”
The team’s work is far from being done, as now they have to prepare for some big competitions that include the KHSAA State Cheer Competition at George Rogers Clark High School in Lexington on Dec. 10-11.
“Working on state, plus we have a competition before that, we need to work on everything and make sure we have good energy,” Sydney Mickelson said. “Plus perform with confidence and sharper motions. We need to walk into these competitions with ‘swag.’ ”
“We got a summary of our routine and the judges said our motions could be more tighter and our timing was slight,” Holder said. “We have some things that we may add to our routine to make it better for the upcoming competitions but we only have three minutes to work with it.”
The team will compete against potentially 18 teams in the small game day division next month at the KHSAA State Cheer Competition. But before that, they will compete in the UCA Regional Cheer Competition very soon.
“I feel like being confident will be the key for the team,” Lady Cats’ coach Kighlee Caudill said. “If we let them know that we are confident in them, that should calm them down. They were confident heading into the regional competition and they were proud of how they performed on the mat, and we were very happy with it as well. I feel like they did so well at KHSAA regionals, they will have and show confidence every time they perform and compete.”
Region 2 Competitive Cheer Game Day Small Division
Results (Top 4)
Franklin-Simpson 93/90
Cumberland County 93.80
Clinton County 93.10
Butler County 89/10
2022 F-S CHEER ROSTER
Kira Coleman Senior
Sydney Nickolson Senior
Malachi Allen Junior
Payton Blakemore Junior
River Himschoot Junior
Ellie Kirby Junior
Maura Law Junior
Alivia Mandrell Junior
Hallie Callis Freshman
Ella Evans Freshman
Lexi Gregory Freshman
Leah Henderson Freshman
Chloe Kirby Freshman
Ashley Phillips Freshman
Coaches: Brooklyn Holder and Kighlee Caudill
