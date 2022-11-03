On Friday night, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats will host the Hopkinsville Tigers in the opening round of the Class 4-A UK Healthcare Sports Medicine State Football Playoffs. Kickoff at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field is at 7:30 p.m.
Since 2001, the Wildcats lead the series over the Tigers 4-3 but Hopkinsville leads 3-2 in playoff games.
Hopkinsville won the first three playoff matchups: 37=16 in 2001, 55-7 in 2003, and 46-20 in 2005. The two teams played a two-year regular season series with Franklin-Simpson winning 48-14 in 2013 and 40-37 in double overtime in 2014. The Wildcats have won the last two playoff meetings: 28-21 in overtime in 2015 and 35-20 in 2016.
The Wildcats are coached by Max Chaney, who is in his third season. During the regular season, his team has gained 3,067 yards of total offense and has scored 306 points. They rushed for 2,413 yards with Blake McPherson having 865 yards for five touchdowns. Gabin Dickerson has 412 yards rushing for eight touchdowns and Layne Alford has 330 yards rushing also for eight touchdowns.
Brady Delk and Mathias Dickerson have combined for 648 yards passing with Daniel Klingman having 295 yards receiving and Briscoe having 245 yards with each having three touchdowns.
Franklin-Simpson has allowed 2,279 yards of total offense and has allowed 196 points. The team has nine fumble recoveries with Alford having three with 11 interceptions as Hunter Jones has five with Briscore and Klingman each having two. Atakis Allen leads the team in total tackles with 80. Hayden Satterly has 54 total tackles and Tytus Brown leads the team with six quarterback sacks.
The Tigers are coached by Marc Clark, who is in his 12th season. In nine games during the regular season, the team has gained 2,361 yards and scored 228 points. Devin Coleman has 375 yards for three touchdowns with Darrius Green having 243 yards for four touchdowns and JoVuan Jackson with 206 yards.
Zach Moss has thrown for 1,095 yards for 11 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Daisjuan Mercer has 27 receptions for 576 yards and six touchdowns. Jacquez Coleman has 201 yards for two touchdowns and Trushaun Matt has 118 yards with a touchdown.
The Tigers have allowed 207 points and have only forced three turnovers with Mercer having two interceptions and DeAnthony Brown having one. Aaron Mills leads the team with 75 total tackles and Brown has 66 total tackles. C.J. Stallworth has 48 total tackles and leads the team with 10 quarterback sacks.
“Hopkinsville is probably the best number three seed in Class 4-A,” Wildcats’ head coach Max Chaney said. “They are extremely athletic and I’ve seen two to three films on them already and they have a different skill group in each film. They have good size linemen on both sides of the football along with a receiver that is going to Miami (OH) Redhawks University that has a quarterback that can lay it out there for him to go get it. They run the football 65% of the time but it will be a huge test for us. I’m glad that we get to play this game here at home.”
