Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ dance team pictured, front row, from left, are Leah Gardner, Makenna Delk, Brea Farmer and Kennedi Alexander; middle row, from left, are Macey Cook, Charlotte Vaughn, Ella Watwood and Noah Smith; back row, from left, are Addison Vice, Grace Fairman, Alivia Antle and Ali Cruz. The team placed fourth in hip-hop and pom routines to qualify for state competition.