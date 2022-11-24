The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Dance Team qualified for KGSAA State Dance competitions next month with a pair of top 4 finishes at the KHSAA Region 1 Dance competition at Martha Layne Collins High School in Shelbyville last Saturday.
The team performed a hip hop and pom routine at the Region 1 competition.
“I felt like this was the most prepared we have ever been for this competition,” Lady Cats’ head coach Lauren Hall said. “They looked really good and our pom routine score was higher than last year’s competition. All of the practices we had over the summer paid off. We never practiced as much as we did.”
“In preparing for our hip hop routine, we had many tricks we had to perfect all together as a team,” Makenna Delk said. “Together, we had to hit those tricks they needed to so that we could perform at our best. We had handsprings, head springs, kick-ups, and wrap-arounds that we all had to work together to get into count.”
“In our pom routine, we had many turns that we had to hit together,” Brea Farner said. “Learning the routine, in the beginning, was very stressful but once we started cleaning up the dance, going over the routine, and once everybody knew what they were doing, it came together really easily, and honestly, this one of my favorite pom routines that I have ever done and one of the best routines we performed.”
According to Kennedi Alexander, the team arrived at Martha Layne Collins High School in Shelbyville at around 9 a.m. and didn’t perform after 1 p.m. Once they took the floor, they started with their pom routine.
“I think our pom routine went very well,” Noah Smith said. “We did really well with our energy and enthusiasm. The only thing was that we could have been more sharp and technical.”
Then the team performed their hip hop routine, and according to Leah Gardner, they were not able to hear their music in the very beginning of the performance which threw them off a bit. “They felt like the routine was good but could have been better if they were able to hear their music in the very beginning of the routine,” said Gardner.
The team scored fourth in both performances which qualified them for the KGSAA State Dance Competition next month at George Rogers Clark High School but they wanted to place in the top two in each routine.
“I am proud of the team for getting ourselves prepared and doing the best we possibly could,” Charlotte Vaughn said. “We had some adversity with our hip hop routine but we pulled it together pretty quickly after that.”
“I thought we did really well and wished we could have scored higher,” Ella Watwood said “We were really prepared. We worked well together, and it showed in performing our routines.”
“Once we got there, we saw who we were competing against, which were small schools and large schools,” Lady Cats’ coach Jessi Profitt said. “Where we placed was not disappointing because they did the best they could. I know we as coaches are very proud of their efforts in all they did preparing for this.“
Now the team will prepare for the state competition in a little more than two weeks in Winchester, Ky. where they will compete against all teams in their two routines.
“I think that a lot of the large teams don’t have a team trick because there are so many dancers on the team,” Hall said. “So we need to have tricks that hit and that could set us apart. All of us can perform a trick that hits where a larger team with only half or less dancers of a large team.”
HIP HOP
Hopkins County Central 94.05
Daviess County 84.33
Owensboro Catholic 81.73
Franklin-Simpson 77.25
POM
Henderson County 85.15
McCracken County 83.28
Madisonville-North Hopkins 77.03
Franklin-Simpson 72.00
2022-2023 F-S DANCE TEAM ROSTER
Makenna Delk Senior
Brea Farmer Senior
Kennedi Alexander Junior
Leah Gardner Junior
Noah Smith Junior
Charlotte Vaughn Junior
Ella Watwood Junior
Macey Cook Sophomore
Grace Fairman Sophomore
Alivia Antle Freshman
Ali Cruz Freshman
Addison Vice Freshman
Coaches: Lauren Hall and Jessi Profitt
