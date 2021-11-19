Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) Relaunches in Logan County Schools

Logan County Schools are home to some incredible students and teachers. This year as schooling continues on to a new normal, so have the many things that make LCS a great place to explore and grow. The county’s students and teachers from all K-8 schools and our high school have come together, with the help of district Digital Learning Coaches Magan Gaddis and Amanda Kennedy, to relaunch the Student Technology Leadership Program within the schools. STLP provides all students different opportunities to explore their interests independently or with a group of friends to make positive changes in our schools and community.
With new and veteran teachers enthusiastic for the school year, each school identified a technology-driven staff member who had strong connections with students to become STLP Coaches for the 2021-2022 school year explorations. The Digital Learning Coaches are excited to have energetic leaders in the classrooms to partner with as they collaborate and serve as guides for the students in their development of projects.
The Student Technology Leadership Program offers two different opportunities for students to compete and demonstrate their skills. The showcase opportunity of STLP has students take an idea and build it from the ground up starting with an elevator pitch presentation to a panel of judges at regional competition, traditionally held at Western Kentucky University culminating in the state competition at the University of Kentucky. Students collaborate with their STLP coach and Logan County’s Director of Communications, Madison Rose Kirby, to develop a creative way to provide a solution for a challenge in their school community. With the guidance of the school coach and Kirby, students will develop prototypes and presentations while documenting successes and challenges.
STLP recently received an upgrade and now offers additional Digital Online Product Judging (DPOJ) projects. This is where Logan County Schools will shine. The DPOJ opportunity of STLP allows two entries per school for each of the 24 different categories. These categories vary in interest and have multiple options for students to join in the creative process. Opportunities vary from graphic design, digital music creation, to Minecraft construction, and so much more. Currently, the categories of high interest for students happen to be: the feature video, a Public Service Announcement, and creation of book trailers with submissions from LCS first graders all the way through seniors ready to represent their school. Students begin projects in their classrooms with phenomenal classroom teachers. The coaches work in small groups with students to make revisions and continue to develop the project into a digital online product available for judging in competition in early 2022. Students will compose reflections and introductions to their products which will all be submitted electronically to STLP, allowing students to participate at the level in which they are comfortable. Digital Learning Coaches, Magan Gaddis and Amanda Kennedy, support the STLP coaches and students in the collection and curation of projects while maintaining the school’s submission website. The website will feature all of our student’s STLP projects and will be available to the public in late January 2022, and it will continue to grow throughout the remainder of the school year. Connect with Logan County Schools on social media for STLP project updates from the Cardinals, Tigers, Bears, Rangers, Rams, and Cougars. Team LC!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.