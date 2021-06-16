The 2021 baseball season came to a close for the Cougars and Panthers recently. The Cougars made it to the opening round of the 4th Region tournament but could not gain traction against the Glasgow Scotties and fell 10-2. Previously, Logan County made it to the 13th District championship game against Franklin and finished as runners-up.
Logan County posted a (19-15) overall record this year. They finished (5-3) in district play.
Macon Barrow led the team in hits with (50) and batting average (.424.) Zach Yates had 44 hits. Davin Yates followed up with 36.
Zach Yates led the Cougars in home runs (6) and RBI’s (45.) Yates also posted a .419 average.
Macon Barrow and Kruise Newman each finished with five home runs.
Sam Brown threw 51.2 innings for Logan County this year. Brown recorded 55 strikeouts and had a 2.17 ERA. Blake Wood tossed 44.1 innings with 32 K’s. Keaton Slaughter pitched 36.2 innings and had 23 strike outs. Macon Barrow had 38 strikeouts in only 27 innings of work on the hill this season.
Russellville finished with a record of (2-32) this season.
Davin Holloway led the team in hits with 15. Daylan Roberts and Lamarcus Hickman each had nine. Eric Zamarripa and Josh Allen recorded five each. Josh Allen hit a home run for the Panthers.
Davin Holloway started 15 games for Russellville on the mound. Holloway recorded 37 strike outs in 50.1 innings. Daylan Roberts tossed 38.2 innings and had 32 strike outs. Eric Zamarripa recorded 18 strike outs in 34 innings.
