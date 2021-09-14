The driver of a wrecked vehicle was taken into custody Sunday, Sept. 5th, and charged with a variety of offenses by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.
Joshua Dearing, 33, of Auburn, is sitting in the Logan County Detention Center facing charges that include speeding, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first degree; fleeing or evading police (on foot), second degree; operating on a suspended license; operating under the influence of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possessing a license when privileges are suspended; possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure of owner to maintain insurance. Dearing was also served with three indictment warrants out of Butler and Logan County Circuit Court, as well as Logan District Court.
According to the sheriff’s department, a deputy was in the area of Plainview Church and Guy Canler Road when he observed a Dodge Durango traveling at 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. The deputy initiated a traffic stop. As the deputy rounded a curve, he could see that the vehicle, driven by Dearing, had ruin off in a ditch with Dearing on foot attempting to run. The deputy caught Dearing and arrested him.
