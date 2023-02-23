4th Region boys and girls middle school basketball celebrates its season by having the annual Southern Kentucky Middle School All-Star Extravaganza last Saturday at Bowling Green Junior High School.,
13th and 14t District teams comprised of the West All-Stars and 15th and 16th District teams comprised the East All-Stars.
Four games made up the All-Star extravaganza with a skills challenge contests that consisted of: 3-point shootout, dribble, pass and shoot challenge and the hot shot competition.
Franklin-Simpson’s Rebecca Luttrell and Addy McKinney were selected to take part in the 7th Grade Girls All-Star Game with McKinney winning the 3-point shootout competition with Luttrell competing in the Hot Shot competition.
“I was really nervous competing in the shootout but once I started shooting them,” Addy McKinney said, “II got the hang of it. Once I made the first one on the middle rack. I got into a rhythm of shooting and they kept going in. “
“It was fun playing with and against good competition,” Rebecca Luttrell said. ”When I heard I was selected, I was surprised but very grateful for this. It was fun to play in this and compete in the challenge with my mom (Assistant FSMS Coach Constance).”
For the 7th Grade Boys’ All-Star Game, Wildcats’ Donovan Dudley took part and competed in the Hot Shot Competition. Wildcats’ 7th Grade head coach Rayco Bryant was the herald coach of the West All-Stars Team.
“It was great to be playing with others from other teams,” Donovan Dudley said. “Coach Rayco (Brynat0 wanted us to go out there and have fun, play hard and do what you do.”
Majayla Butler and Madelyn Dean from Franklin-Simpson took part in the 8th Grade Girls’ All-Star Game with Dean taking part in the 3-point shootout.
“I had real fun today,” Majayla Butler said. “Got to play with my bestie Madelyn (Dean) and some new besties. Now, I will get to play against them in high school.”
“I had fun playing in the 2nd Half, not in the 1st Half because we were behind,” Madelyn Dean said. “We only had one day of practice with everyone and we had a lot of scrimmages.”.
In the final game of the night, Franklin-Simpson’s D’Shawn Fugate and Brody McAlister were selected to play in the 8th Grade Boys’ All-Star game with Fugate being selected as the Most Valuable Player of the game.
“It’s a blessing to be here,” D’Shawn Fugate said. “I wanted to play to get this award. Seeing how tonight’s game went, I think I earned and deserved it.”
“I had fun today playing with D’Shawn (Fugate) and others,” Brody McAlister said. “Everybody wanted me to compete in the 3-point shootout but I didn’t want to embarrass everyone tonight.”
