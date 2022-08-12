Auburn’s Dog Days of Summer begins Friday, Aug. 12 with a variety of events throughout the weekend. A 5K Glow Run/Walk will begin at Auburn Park beginning at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 13, there will be crafts on Auburn Square from 3-7 p.m., concessions on the square from 3-10 p.m., a silent auction in the council room from 3-6 p.m., bingo on the square from 3-7 p.m., a raffle on the square from 3-8:30 p.m., and a coloring contest on Main Street at 3 p.m. There will be inflatables and carnival games on Main Street from 3-7 p.m., a dunking booth on the square from 3-6 p.m., and a kid’s parade on Main Street at 6:30 p.m. Live Music will be featured with the No Deposit Band from 7-10 p.m.
The Mule Jam 2022 will be held on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13 at the Logan County Extension Complex at 12 p.m. This will be a fun-filled event for the entire family. There will be a live and online auction as well as live demonstrations. One-day admission is $10 (age 16 and over), $5 (age 6 to 15), and for age 5 and under free. A weekend pass is $15 (age 16 and over), $5 (age 6 to 15), and for age 5 and under free. Daily activities include a kiddie train, wagon rides, speakers, mule demonstrations, bluegrass music, and much more.
Summer Nights Cruise-In at the Russellville Park Square will be held Saturday, Aug.13 from 5-8 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. There will be food, music, and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds go to Juvenile Diabetes, Hospice of Southern KY, and the Alzheimer’s Cooperation.
Following the Cruise-In on Saturday, Aug. 13, Concerts @ Carrico will begin at 6 p.m. This is a free event. Food trucks will be on-site. Bring your lawn chairs. The featured musical guest is JD Shelburne. Shelburne has become one of Kentucky’s fastest rising stars, with album credits, countless shows, a loyal fan base, charity work that has raised thousands of dollars, and a list full of accolades that sets Shelburne apart from the rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.