The 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Playoffs are now down to four region championship teams.
State semifinal games will be based on each team’s RPI, and their strength of schedule with the four remaining teams seeded one through four.
The semi-state semifinal round game has the Boyle County Rebels, the defending Class 4-A state champions, defeating the Lexington Catholic Knights, the District 5 regular season champions, 41-21. They will host the Central Yellow Jackets as the district 4 regular season champions upsetting the Logan County Cougars 61-19.
In the other semi-state semifinal round portion of the playoffs, the Corbin Redhounds, the District 7 regular season champions, defeated the Johnson Central Golden Eagles 35-21. They will host the Franklin County Flyers who also went on the road and upset the Warren East Raiders, the District 2 regular season champions, 49-21.
• Franklin County (8-5) v. Corbin (13-0)
• Central (9-4) v. Boyle County (11-2)
Corbin is ranked number one overall in RPI with a .75319 with Boyle County ranked second overall with an RPI of .68600. Central is ranked 13th overall, with an RPI of .56217, and Franklin County is ranked 14th overall with an RPI of .54007.
The two semi-state winners will play for the Class 4-A state championship on Fri. Dec. 2nd at 7 p.m in Lexington at Kroger’s Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.