The Lady Cougars hosted the first home softball game of the season on Thursday against Christian County. Logan County started the season on the road with a 9-8 win over Bowling Green last Tuesday. Christian County brought a tough Lady Colonels team to Logan County High School on Thursday and left with a 6-1 win.
Grayce Mefford went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Lady Cougars. Mefford drove in the lone run of the game against the pitching performance from Christian County. Nora Epley, Shelby Gettings, Shayla Johnson, Emerson McKinnis, and McKenzie Robinson each added a single.
Shayla Johnson started the game in the circle and went five innings, recording four strikeouts and allowing two earned runs. Hailey Burgess pitched the final two innings, allowing one earned run on two hits.
On Friday, Logan County defeated Butler County 7-4. The Lady Cougars will hit the road for a game at Barren County tonight.
The Cougars baseball team picked up a win at South Warren on Thursday. Logan County slugged out the 10-7 win. Davin Yates and Wyatt Blake each hit home runs. Blake slugged a grand slam and led the team with four RBIs. Caleb McCoy and Davin Yates each had two hits.
Connor Binkley, Davin Yates, and Chance Sweeney combined on the mound for seven strikeouts.
The Cougars will host Bowling Green on Thursday.
