DEC. 13Grief Share
If you are suffering from grief this holiday season, you can attend the free Surviving the Holidays on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Kirby Funeral Services Russellville.
Winter Concert
The Logan County High School Choir and band will be performing a Winter Concert at SKyPAC on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. This is a free event for the public.
DEC. 14
Free Senior Boxes
Concerned Citizens of Logan County are hosting Christmas Senior Boxes on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the KP Hall, 428 E. 5th St., Russellville. These boxes will be for people 65 and older. They will include toilet paper, paper towels, dish liquid, washing powder and more. This will be a drive-through event. Proof of age may be asked.
DEC. 15-17
Elf The Musical JR
Logan County High School Presents Elf The Musical JR Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15-16 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Logan County High School Cafetorium. The cost is $10 (preschool and under are free).
DEC. 15
Panther Band Winter Concert
The Russellville Panther Band will host a Winter Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at the deGraffenreid Auditorium. Doors open at 5 p.m.
DEC. 16
Santa on 7th Street
Santa Claus will be visiting 7th Street in Russellville on Friday, Dec. 16 from 4-6 p.m. at 210 E. 7th St., Russellville. Take pictures with Santa and board the Gingerbread Bookmobile.
DEC. 17
Open Hearts, Open Hands Monthly Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9-11 a.m. at the Open Hearts, Open Hands building on Hwy 431 South in Lewisburg. Distribution is on the third Saturday due to the Christmas holidays.
Christmas Dinner
Concerned Citizens of Logan County will be hosting a dinner on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. at the KP Hall, 428 E. 5th St., Russellville. This event will be dine-in or carry-out.
Christmas Farm to Table
Christmas Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village, South Union Hotel, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $75 per person. Reservations are required at 270-542-4167.
DEC. 18
Concert at Walnut Grove Church
Jason Crabb, Unspoken & Mickey Bell in Concert at Walnut Grove Church on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. This event is sponsored by Kirby Funeral Services and Crabtree Furniture.
DEC. 22
Auburn Senior Center Dinner
Auburn’s Senior Center is having a Christmas sit-down dinner on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. at the center. For more information, and to let them know you will be attending call before Dec. 21 at 270-542-8223.
DEC. 23
Santa at Barr SS Heritage House B&B
Santa Claus will be at Barr SS Heritage House B&B, located at the Jesse James Bank on Main Street in Russellville on Friday, Dec. 23 from 5-7 p.m. Must be accompanied by parent or guardian. There is no charge. Tips will be accepted but not required. Bring your children ages newborn-12 to meet Santa and Mrs. Clause. Bring your phones or cameras and get a picture if you like. Each child will get a small surprise and hopefully a wonderful memory to carry with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.