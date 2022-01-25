The Kentucky House of Representatives passed the Executive Branch budget last week with bipartisan support, 85-8. With this piece of legislation, county jails could see a $4 increase in the per diem reimbursement rate for housing state inmates.
Currently, the state pays $31.34 per day to house a state inmate in county jail. The increase would raise that amount to $35.34. According to Logan County Jailer, Phil Gregory, “This action would go a long way in helping county jails recover from losses of the pandemic.”
As of Friday, Jan. 21, the Logan County Detention Center housed 179 inmates. Of those, 92 reside on the county side of the jail waiting to be processed through the judicial system. Their stay is paid for by local coffers. Inmates who are sentenced and classified by the Department of Corrections (DOC), are housed on the opposite side of the jail, classified as “state” inmates. Their stay is being pulled from the state’s pockets, which is still technically a taxpayer burden.
Gregory says as a jailer it is important to keep your “state” inmate population up. One reason is to bring revenue into the county, however, another is to supply the community with free inmate labor.
“With the pandemic, Governor Beshear commuted a lot of sentences, that decreased the number of state inmates we had available,” said Gregory. “That made a huge impact on us.” The jailer mentioned his budget took a big hit in the last few fiscal years.
“If HB1 passes and we maintain the number of state inmates we have now, Logan County would generate an additional $119,720 a year,” said the jailer.
“There were a couple of years we were generating well over a million dollars by housing state inmates. When the pandemic hit, and inmates’ sentences were being commuted, we took about a 70% hit. The community lost as well because we have not had enough state inmates to go out and work in the cities and non-profits. What we have had are only enough to work inside the jail itself in the kitchen and laundry.”
A steady but slow increase, as of late, has allowed Gregory to reach out to some of the mayors in a few cities in Logan County and offer a little help.
One issue that bothers Gregory is the amount being paid to the private jails in Kentucky.
“The state is paying private prisons a $57.68 per diem. I don’t know why. This argument has been going on even before I took office as the jailer. I don’t see the fairness in it,” Gregory said.
Gregory said he reaches out to other jails, as well as the Department of Corrections, to bring in low-risk state inmates that need a place to serve out their sentence.
“We have been overcrowded on the county side of the jail for quite some time but the state side has room,” said Gegory.
Included in the General Fund appropriation is $12,946,300 in FY2022-2023 and $12,787,200 in FY2023-2024 to support a $4 increase to the per diem payments to county jails that house state inmates.
