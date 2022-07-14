Matalco, Franklin’s newest industry, has announced it is ready to begin its hiring process for the new facility at the former Quad Graphics building on Brown Road off Hwy. 1008.
The company will have a Job Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Matalco's 300 Brown Road location.
With a labor market shortage in Simpson County and most of the country, the company has upped its hourly range in order to better attract applicants, according to Jackie Ellis, human resources manager for Matalco.
“We realized that when we came here,” Ellis said of the labor market conditions. “I was hired in April. Our applicant flow was pretty low. Couple that with many people had not heard of us. We are relatively new player in this area, and our pay was not the most competitive.
“We went back to the drawing board and increased our pay from $19.30 for new hires to $22 an hour. We want to attract people not as an employer of last resort. We really wanted to make it attractive both in the pay the benefits and the culture.”
The company, which manufactures aluminum ingots, when up and fully running will have 70-80 employees. The target date is November for Matalco’s opening.
“It’s not that big, but good, solid jobs,” Ellis said. “Because of the safety sensitive nature of the job, it’s molten metal, we have to have people competently trained.”
Training will take place at plants in Indiana and in Wisconsin.
The jobs will have a $1 an hour shift differential, and offers health and vision insurance, long- and short-term disability, tuition reimbursement, a 401k with company match and paid vacation and holidays.
Matalco’s six existing operations are located in Bluffton, Ind.; Brampton, Ontario; Canton, Ohio; Lordstown, Ohio; Shelbyville and Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
The new state-of-the-art $70 million facility in Franklin is scheduled to open in third quarter of this year. Once the Franklin site is fully commissioned, Matalco says it will have the capacity to produce more than 1.9 billion pounds of recycled aluminum annually.
— Some information for this story was from a company news release.
