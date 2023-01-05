Goodnight Memorial Public Library Director Audrey Phillips should have three feet — one to plant in the past, one for the present, and a third situated firmly in the future. Phillips, who’s been the director of the library since 1999, relates the history of the library with ease, as if she lived through it herself. The tale has a romantic feel, like a Jane Austen novel.
The land the library sits on was owned by the Goodnight family, consisting of Isaac Herschel Goodnight and his wife, Ella Hoi Goodnight. They had one son named Isaac Hoi Goodnight, called Hoi. Their home, the Goodnight House, sits next door to the library.
Ella outlived both husband and son. “Herschel Goodnight died in the early 1900s,” said Phillips, “and Hoi died in 1913, due to a freak carnival accident.”
After Hoi’s death, Ella Goodnight traveled the world. “She hit all the continents,” said Phillips. “Asia, Africa, South America, and returned with valuables from everywhere. As a woman, she was ahead of her time.”
Ella Hoi Goodnight died in 1935, leaving a bequest in her will that stipulated building a library. She was specific about what she wanted in the library: meeting spaces and a “commodious auditorium.” Through liquidating Goodnight’s estate, plus the use of WPA funds and workers, the library was completed in 1937, just as the dowager wished.
The first floor of the building held the auditorium and two meeting rooms — one large and one small. The auditorium had about eight hundred seats, “all of which,” noted Phillips, “were twenty inches wide.”
The library itself was limited to two floors, and that was its status when Phillips took over in 1999.
In 2002, the Goodnight Library received a state grant for $250,000. “With that grant, we were able to open up the third floor. We moved the museum out and expanded the library, which took us to six thousand square feet. And that’s where we stayed for a long time.”
In 2010, they renovated the meeting room, and while the engineers were present, Phillips asked them if it would be safe to put more book stacks on the third floor. “I was shocked when they told me no,” said Phillips. “The engineers did some evaluations and said the floor was not built for books, and that we already had too much weight on it. Nobody had ever told us that. I had the heaviest collection there.”
The 2010 renovation exposed some additional weaknesses: the library did not have an adequate fire alarm system, the south wall of the auditorium leaked badly, and there were window issues. “The south wall windows were the original ones, from 1937,” said Phillips. “Not very weather-proof. So, we started thinking about how to fix things that absolutely had to be fixed.”
This process took place in 2015. The library moved half of its collection to the Dungeon — the storage room underneath the auditorium — while a fire alarm system was installed. The south wall was repaired, the south windows replaced, and they bricked up the unnecessary dressing room windows. Interior spaces were rearranged, adding offices and storage. “We did all of the 2015 renovations with money we saved,” said Phillips, “and we never stopped operating. The staff just moved from floor to floor, depending on where the construction crew needed to be. We became very flexible.”
Shortly after the completion of the 2015 project, Phillips noticed that the library’s water bill was creeping up. Phillips searched for a leak but couldn’t find one. It was an ongoing mystery.
“Then, in February of 2017, I got a call from our caretaker. There was a cottage on the corner of the library’s lot, which had been there even before the library was built. It’s listed on the 1870 firefighter’s registry. Our caretaker lived there and made sure the building was closed and locked whenever we weren’t open. In this call, she told me that her kitchen floor had flooded and buckled. I said to myself, ‘I’ve found my water leak.’ ”
Phillips and her board discovered black mold in the kitchen, white mold in the attic, lead windows, and lead paint. “Nobody wanted to work on it,” said Phillips. “So we decided to knock it down.”
Between 2015 and 2017, Phillips had been musing the status of the auditorium, which, she said, “needed major TLC.” She was also living with the knowledge that by State of Kentucky standards, the library was too small. To fit the needs of the population, it should have been twelve to fourteen thousand feet. It was still functioning at six thousand.
Phillips and the board considered removing the meeting room. “It wasn’t being utilized very much,” said Phillips. “There were a lot of other meeting rooms in the community by then. I have to believe that if Ella Goodnight knew we needed the space for the library and not so much for the meeting room, she would have said, ‘take it.’ ”
To Phillip’s surprise, her board informed her that the best way to proceed was to do everything at once — gut and rebuild the auditorium as well as remodel the library to add another six thousand square feet. The dream Phillips had placed in the future — “probably around 2025” — began happening in 2018.
The library had saved almost $2 million and was able to bond over $5 million. It was enough. The total construction cost came to $6.5 million.
There were some unexpected discoveries during the renovation. For one thing, the front of the building was sinking under the weight of pylons, so they decided to tear it down. “They thought it would take two days to tear the front down,” said Phillips, “but it was finished in twenty minutes. There was absolutely no structural steel.”
One piece of good news: no asbestos. “Our library was built before asbestos was used very much. It was very, very expensive back then. So we didn’t have it.”
The move back into the newly renovated library happened in May of 2020, “during the height of the Covid pandemic,” said Phillips. “Like everybody else, we had to adjust. But we had plenty of room for social distancing and we already knew how to do curbside delivery. However, we resumed live performances in the auditorium in 2021, one of the first libraries to return to in-person programming.”
Phillips says the library’s greatest challenge now is to stay relevant. “Our function is to figure out what’s needed and try to provide it. We don’t check out as many books, but we provide e-resources like Creative Bug and Universal Class. It’s becoming a tech-savvy population and we want to move in that direction.”
Phillips emphasized that there are still many people who want books. “It’s hard to cuddle in bed with your child and a computer or a phone,” she said. “Moms and dads still want to read books to their kids.”
Phillips says running the library is like being on a balance beam between the old and the new.
“Libraries have been adapting for years,” she said. “Once upon a time, libraries were about books, newspapers, and magazines. Now, for instance, if someone’s internet goes out, they can come here for free Wi-Fi. And we help people use the computer if they don’t know how.”
Phillips said that about a year ago, the Franklin Courthouse stopped issuing or renewing driver’s licenses, requiring people to drive to Bowling Green or go online. “So we help people navigate that system. We also do printing for people. They can connect to our Wi-Fi and print from their phones.”
The library hosts many programs, such as the Wednesday morning story hour with Athena Richardson, which has been offered for many years. “Nobody can replace her,” says Phillips. “On that rare occasion when she needs to take a Wednesday off, we cancel. Nobody has her panache.”
For 13 years, the library has hosted the Christmas Family Fun Night. “This year, 402 kids and 298 adults came through the doors to see Santa, do a craft, and get snacks on their way out. We had it even during Covid — drive-by Christmas Family Fun Night. The kids put their Santa letters in the drop box.”
The library also has a high-tech room, called the “Maker Space,” with a 3-D Printer, a tabletop CNC Router, a button maker, a vinyl plotter and cutter, a 36-inch-wide poster printer, and a Glow Forge Laser Cutter. “All of this equipment was bought by the Friends of the Library,” said Phillips. “They also provide a book to every child during The Christmas Family Fun Night and have their book store in the Dungeon. We couldn’t operate without them.”
The library also offers a program called “Décor on a Dime,” and Yoga classes on Tuesdays. “We’re thinking about teen programs now,” said Phillips. “We have a great room just for teens, with several computers, but we’re searching for something with just the right appeal for the teens.”
Phillips thinks Ella Goodnight would be pleased with the auditorium. “The new seats look similar, but they’re bigger,” said Phillips. “There are 484 seats now, down from 675. And, I’m not sure that anybody ever sold out the auditorium before, but we’ve sold out many times since the renovation.”
The auditorium is used for library programs, summer reading programs, and Arts Council performances, and the school system rents it for their plays and concerts. The public at large can also rent the auditorium. There is new lighting, which is mostly LED, the sound system is permanent, and the dressing rooms are spacious.
Phillips deemed one item untouchable — the backstage memory board. “I told them not to move it, paint it, or even touch it,” she said. “It represents memories for a lot of people, including me. You’ll find my name countless times, starting in 1991, as Audrey Michelle Russell. I met my husband at this auditorium in 1993 when we did HMS Pinafore.”
During the renovation, Phillips regularly drove into town to view the construction progress. “I love this place,” she admitted. “It’s like my baby. I cried when they started tearing it down. I would whisper to the building, ‘You’re going to be so gorgeous when they’re done, sweetie.’ ”
Phillips notes that with 27 years in, she could retire in a year-and-a-half. “But I have to find somebody who loves this building as much as I do,” she said. “Until I do, I’m staying.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.