AUGUST
Logan County Schools is partnering with Russellville Independent Schools to collect donations for the flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. All Logan County Schools will be collecting donations at Open House, and the Logan County Board of Education will be accepting donations on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please consider helping out our Kentukcy neighbors. They still need gift cards, bug spray, box fans, socks, underwear, rubber boots, batteries, flashlights, and extension cords. Your support is appreciated.
Aug. 11 & 12
Lewisburg Back to School Splash
Lewisburg School will be hosting a Back to School Splash on Aug. 11 and 12. Bring extra clothes for this water-filled day at the school. K-5 will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11 and 6-8 will be held on Friday, Aug. 12. If you do not wish for your child to participate, contact Kelly Lewis at 270-755-4823.
Aug 12 & 13
Auburn Dog Days of Summer
Auburn’s Dog Days of Summer begins Friday, Aug. 12 with the 5K Glow Run/Walk at Auburn Park beginning at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 13, there will be crafts on Auburn Square from 3-7 p.m. Concessions will be on the square from 3-10 p.m. A silent auction will be held in the council room from 3-6 p.m. There will be bingo on the square from 3-7 p.m. A raffle will be held on the square from 3-8:30 p.m. A coloring contest will be held on Main Street at 3 p.m. There will be inflatables and carnival games on Main Street from 3-7 p.m. A dunking booth will be on the square from 3-6 p.m. A kids parade will begin on Main Street at 6:30 p.m. Live Music will be featured at the Teel House lawn by the Generic Band from 3-6 p.m. with live music wrapping up the event on the square with the No Deposit Band from 7-10 p.m.
Mule Jam 2022
The Mule Jam 2022 will be held on Aug. 12 and 13 at the Logan County Extension Complex at 12 p.m. This will be a fun-filled event for the entire family. There will be a live and online auction as well as live demonstrations. One-day admission is $10 (age 16 and over), $5 (age 6 to 15), and for age 5 and under free. A weekend pass is $15 (age 16 and over), $5 (age 6 to 15), and for age 5 and under free. Daily activities include a kiddie train, wagon rides, speakers, mule demonstrations, bluegrass music, and much more. For more information, contact Cindy Odle at 615-904-5356, Tim Haley at 270-542-9175, or Will Gregory at 270-725-5626.
Friday, Aug. 12
Preschool Screening
Logan County Schools is now scheduling preschool screening for the 2022-2023 year on Aug. 12 at the Logan County Career and Technical Center. For an appointment, call 270-726-2436.
Friday, Aug. 5
Adairville Back 2 School Party
A Back 2 School Party will be held at the Adairville Community Park Friday, Aug. 5 from 4-7 p.m. There will be free food on behalf of Norris Smokin BBQ. Lewisburg Banking Company of Adairville has special giveaways for the teachers at Adairville Elementary School. The Adairville Fire Department will be there with their fire trucks set up for the kids to explore. A giant water slide and 40-inch Hawaiian Slip and slide will be set up as well. Come and try and dunk new Adairville Police Chief Officer Aaron Ashby among others. The best part of the day is the backpack school supplies giveaway. You must register and get a ticket to obtain your backpack.
LTC Connect Annual Meeting
LTC Connect (Logan Telephone Coop) will host its 67th annual meeting on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at Logan County High School. Registration will begin at 6:30 p.m. to be followed by the business meeting, prize drawing, and refreshments. All members of LTC Connect are cordially invited to attend.
Blues Concert
The Nashville All Star Band will be performing Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. at the SEEK Museum on E. 6th Street and Morgan. This is a free event.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Emancipation Celebration Parade
The Emancipation Celebration parade will be held Saturday, Aug. 6 at 10:30 a.m. beginning on 5th Street, Russellville. There will be four outstanding students from Stevenson Elementary carrying the parade banner. They are are Qeeleigh Stovall, Janiyah Temple, Gerra Buckner and Jeremiah Hickman. This year’s band is Sankofa an interactive African drum line from Nashville Tenn. They will be performing during the parade and will also offer a community interactive session immediately following at the Hampton Park. At 10 a.m. before the parade, performing artist Whitney Sol will be at the announcer stand performing her newly release song. This parade will have a wide variety of parade participants from dance team performances, to the Franklin Simpson African American Museum Curator, business owners, to Lil Mister and Miss Pageant King and Queen. The participants are coming from varies states and communities. If it should rain, the parade may be pushed up or back 30 minutes.
Off Top Comedy
Off Top Comedy at the KP Hall, 428 E 5th Street, Russellville, will be held Saturday, Aug. 6. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.
8th of August 5K Run/Walk
The 8th of August 5KRun/Walk will be held in Russellville Saturday, Aug, 6 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. If you would like to register on the day of the event, please arrive at the Russellville Christian Church at 6:45 a.m. The route is led by the Russellville Police Department and begins at Hampton Park. All proceeds shall go to The Matt Tipton Scholarship. Registration for the race is $25. Yoga in the Park by Whitney Sol will begin at 7 a.m at the backside of Hampton Park near First Christian Church on E 9th Street.
Cornhole Tournament
The 6th annual 8th of August Celebration cornhole tournament will begin Saturday, Aug. 6 at 5:40 p.m. at Hampton Park. There will be two divisions this year for singles and double tournaments. An advanced competitive division will follow. There is a $25 entry fee for the singles tournament and a $40 entry fee for the advanced competitive division. There will be a 75% payout for the advanced competitive division. An amateur backyard division will be added this year with a $20 entry fee for singles amateur backyard and $30 for doubles amateur backyard division. There will be a 50% payout for the amateur backyard division.
Golf Scramble
The 20th annual 8th of August Gold Scramble will be held Saturday, Aug. 6. Registration will be held 6:30-7:30 a.m. with shotgun at 8 a.m. All participants must turn in their 9-hole average no later than July 31. The committee in a A B C D format will set up teams. Green Fee is $36 and must be paid on the day of the scramble. Scramble fee is $15 paid on the day of the scramble. Prize money will be given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams. There will be prizes for the closest to the pin on all par 3’s and a price for the longest drive men/women. All ties will be decided by random hole drawings with the hole and going backwards. Mulligans will be sold for 5 each/maximum of 2 per person. Food and drinks will be provided. If any questions please contact Larry Hampton at 270-725-1762 or Donnie Hampton at 270-772-1575.
Aug. 6 & 7
Dustbowl Basketball Tournament
The Dustbowl Basketball tournament will be held Saturday, Aug, 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7 at Hampton Park. The cost is $200 per team. You must register before Wednesday, Aug. 3. Winning team receives 75% of admission fees. The remaining 25% will go to the 8th Committee Board to contribute to the emergency needs of those throughout the community. This is a double-elimination tournament. To register, contact Christopher Moses, Sr. at 931-538-9660.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Auburn Back to School Bash
Auburn School will host its Back to School Bash on Sunday, Aug. 7th from 3-5 p.m. at Auburn Park sponsored by New Friendship Church.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Bucksville Cemetery Day
There will be a Bucksville Cemetery Day held Saturday, Aug. 13. The business meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. with a potluck lunch to follow at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church fellowship hall.
Summer Nights Cruise-In
Summer Nights Cruise-In at the Russellville Park Square will be held Saturday, Aug.13 from 5-8 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. There will be food, music, and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds go to Juvenile Diabetes, Hospice of Southern KY, and the Alzheimer’s Cooperation.
Concerts @ Carrico
Concerts @ Carrico- Music & Food Trucks will be held at the Carrico Park Square in Russellville Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. This is a free concert. Bring your lawn chairs. The featured musical guest is JD Shelburne.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Richardson Reunion
The annual Richardson family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Russellville City-County Park. Clubhouse doors will be open at 11 a.m. and a potluck meal will be served at 1 p.m.
Aug. 19-20
Genealogy Conference
Warren County Public Library is hosting a free genealogy conference in August at the Knicely Conference Center in Bowling Green. The event will be held on Aug. 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. There are 25 presentations scheduled. Two of those presentations will be “The History of Logan County and Her Records” and “Investigative Genetic Genealogy” by our Logan County’s Denise Shoulders. You can find more information on registration here: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event
