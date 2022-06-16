A proposed solar farm in Simpson County near U.S. 31-W and Interstate 65 off Tyree Chapel and Hendricks roads and the extension of Wilson Way have received final approvals from Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning.
Another item, a planned motel at Exit 2 of Interstate 65, was pulled from consideration after it was discovered further research was necessary to secure sewer service availability in order for the application to qualify for a preliminary approval.
The solar farm is expected to generate significant tax revenue.
A solar farm produces electricity through the use of numerous solar panels. The energy from this proposed solar farm would be sold to the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Fiscal court has approved a decommissioning plan for the proposed solar farm. The decommissioning plan involves money set aside in a bond via the company that would be used to remove the solar farm from the property should it either go out of business or otherwise shut down.
That is a security feature that keeps the county from an expense of such a cleanup and ensures it is done, if necessary, with no cost to taxpayers. The decommissioning plan is part of an ongoing process to get the project through Planning and Zoning, according to P&Z administrator Carter Munday.
Also at the meeting, a zone change request at Garvin and 100 East was recommended from Interstate Interchange District (B-5) to Highway Business District (B-4).
