Bobby Woodall, age 84, of Bowling Green, Ky., formerly of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Ky.
Bobby was born in Logan County, Ky. on Sept. 16, 1938, to the late Ard Exie and Myrtle Mae (Jenkins) Woodall. He was a member of Second Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was the owner and operator of Woodall Construction. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Christy Phillips; six brothers, Charlie Woodall, Exie Woodall, Richard Woodall, Claude Woodall, Harold Woodall, and Wendell Woodall, and five sisters, Eula Davis, Maddie Woodall, Magdalene Brown, Alva Warren, and Erlene Steenbergen.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rita Woodall; son, Greg Woodall (Kim) of Owensboro, Ky.; daughter, Candy Hardiman (Gerald) of Bowling Green, Ky.; sister, Faye Clark of Russellville, Ky.; 13 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Bobby Woodall will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church in Russellville with Bro. Andrew Huffingham and Chris Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Russellville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin Saturday, Oct. 29 morning from 10 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Kyle Woodall, Jonathan Woodall, Will McKenzie, Isaac Phillips, Caleb Phillips, Jeremy Jackson, and Sergio DeLaFuente.
The family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or to Second Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the church.
