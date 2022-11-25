Logan County Schools is proud to announce Superintendent Paul M. Mullins was named 2022 Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Educational Development Cooperative (KEDC) at their Wednesday night board meeting. Mr. Mullins shares this honor with Jeff Saylor, Superintendent of Estill County Schools.
“I am grateful to receive this honor from KEDC,” said Superintendent Mullins. “Awards like this are always given to an individual, but always occur because of a group of talented people working together in the best interests of our students. I am very thankful for the support from our School Board, School Personnel, and our Logan County community.”
Mr. Paul Mullins has been Superintendent of Logan County Schools since 2016. In his 6 years as Superintendent, he has continued to uphold Logan County Schools’ tradition of excellence. “I am blessed to have had former LCS superintendents Harvey Marksberry and Marshall Kemp mentor me during my leadership journey to the superintendency,” said Mullins. “I am very grateful for their guidance.”
During Mullins’ tenure as Superintendent of LCS, the district has been recognized for many achievements, including being one of 27 school districts in the US to be selected for the League of Innovative Schools in 2022, and one of only 17 school districts in the country that has all middle schools designated as “National Middle Schools to Watch”. Under Mr. Mullins’s leadership, the district has developed the district’s Profile of Success, a set of skills each Logan County student develops during their time in K-12 education. These skills were identified through a community forum that included local leaders, teachers, students and administrators. A result of the Profile work is Logan County students participate in Defenses of Learning at grades 3,5,8 & 12. This is where students demonstrate their mastery of the competencies identified in the Profile. The Profile has also supported the district’s implementation of project-based learning and cooperative learning strategies.
Mr. Mullins also served as superintendent during the groundbreaking and construction of the Logan County Career & Technical Center. Logan County students along with surrounding districts now have the opportunity for training and career pathways. The Logan County CTC is equipped with cutting-edge technology and machinery to provide students with up-to-date technical education. The CTC has also become the hub for district events and trainings, and recently, a meeting space for the monthly Kentucky Board of Education meeting.
“We are fortunate to have outstanding local partners like Logan Aluminum, Champion Pet Foods, and the Carpenter Foundation, along with many others, to support our students’ career and technical education,” said Mullins.
