Logan County Public Library Checking out Laptops-Hotspots
We are so excited to announce our Logan Connected Mobile Device Kit. Need a laptop or wifi at home? You can now check out a laptop and wifi hotspot with your library card. LCPL was awarded a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Access to reliable internet and computers is vital to helping our community with workforce and educational activities. This grant has allowed us to assemble 10 laptop and hotspot kits available for check out to our community.
Med Center Health Now Talking Walk-ins for Vaccination
Med Center Health is currently scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for individuals age 16+. New hours are Sunday — Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. Limited walk-ins are now available or you may text COVID to 270-796-4400 to schedule an appointment. Med Center Health Vaccination Clinic is located in the Health Sciences Complex, 700 E. 1st Ave., Bowling Green.
Raffle Tickets On Sale for Chevy Truck
You could be driving off in a brand new Chevy truck, it only takes one ticket to win. (But getting a few won’t hurt). Tickets are $100 each. Only 1000 will be sold. You can purchase tickets online with the QR code. The drawing will be on May 1, 2021. All proceeds benefit Hospice of Southern Kentucky’s local patients and families. You can go online to purchase tickets at hospicesoky.org/keys-to-living.
Summer Nights Cruise-Ins
Summer Nights Cruise-In on the Square in Russellville May 8, June 12, July 10 from 5-8 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. There will be food, music, a 50/50 drawing, and plenty of fun. Proceeds will be given to Juvenile Diabetes Research, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, and the Alzheimer’s Association
Logan County Preschool Screenings
Logan County Schools will be having preschool screenings on May 10th-13th at the Logan County Career and Technical Center. These screenings are by appointment only. Call Kim Guffy at 270-726-2436 to set up an appointment.
Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center Building Campaign
Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center shares plans for its new facility at 210 S. Bethel Street, Russellville, as well as announces the donation kick-off campaign to help create a safe and nurturing atmosphere that reaches out to expectant moms and dads needing support. For more information, visit the center’s Facebook page or call 270-717-5433.
Saturday, April 17Coon Range Members Appreciation Day
Saturday, April 17 is set aside to celebrate members of the Lewisburg Coon Range Fish & Game Club. If you are a member, renewed your membership, or buy a new membership, you will receive a free meal. You will also be given a ticket (one per membership) for a drawing of a pistol. This will be given away at 3:30 p.m. and you must be present to win. You also have to be 21 or older and pass requirements to own a pistol. There will be a silent auction this day to raise money for the Coon Range. All food and prizes are donated so no Coon Range money will be used for this event. Please come out and see all of the improvements made to the club and enjoy the afternoon with each other. The Coon Range Fish & Game Club is located at 1283 Coon Range Lake Road, Lewisburg.
Saturday, April 24
Russellville Rural Fire Department Fundraiser
The Russellville Rural Fire Department will be hosting its annual fundraiser auction Saturday, April 24 at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Office in Russellville. There will be lots of fun and door prizes. A pork loin dinner will all the fixings will be served for $7 and a kid’s hot dog plate for $4. Entertainment will be provided by Clay Bilyeu.
Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry of Lewisburg will be having the monthly food distribution on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Open Hearts, Open Hands building in Lewisburg on Hwy 431. All safety precautions will still be observed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.