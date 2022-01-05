The Lady Panthers hosted 3rd Region powerhouse Butler County on Tuesday. The Lady Bears hold the #1 spot in the 3rd Region with a record of (10-1.) Russellville played close throughout the game but could not hold on in the 4th period. The final was 44-33 in favor of the visiting Lady Bears.
The Lady Panthers got 11 points from Lareesha Cawthorne. A’miyah Collier scored ten. Anatasia Dowlen finished with six points in the game.
The Clash of the Cats is scheduled to be played tonight at Russellville.
