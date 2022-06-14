The City of Russellville, Ky. is building a new 250,000-gallon water tank behind the Sportsman Club in the city-county park. The 1.5 million dollar project promises to increase water pressure in numerous areas promoting economic and residential growth.
“This is a project that has been discussed for the past four years,” said Jason Henderson, Director of Utilities for the City of Russellville. “This project will affect a very large populous bringing better pressure to areas including Longview subdivision, Robinwood and Southern Villa apartments, the Carpenter Company, Sportsman Club Road and Lane, Hunters Circle, and out Highland Lick Road. “One of the targeted areas includes Shelton Lane where the industrial park is located.”
Henderson said the project will open the door to industrial growth, helping Russellville to be more competitive in the future. “One of the biggest things we hear is we need development and housing. We have had people interested in developing but we’ve had to say no due to water pressure issues,” said Henderson.
The new tank will be elevated 125 feet and be placed in an area that once held a tank in the 1970s, according to Henderson. The city currently has tanks on Armstrong Street (1 million gallons), 68 West (100,000 gallons), and “Hospital Hill” (200,000 gallons).
Completion of the new tank, according to the contractor, could be late fall depending on weather. The tank will be operational in 2023.
The city will be borrowing the money for this long-term service project. Six different companies were sought out for bids on the project with only two submissions. Caldwell Tanks, Inc. out of Lousiville bid 1.8 million dollars with Phoenix Fabricators & Erectors out of Avon, Ind. bidding 1.5 million dollars. The city council voted to award the lowest bid.
“Economic development and housing are a vital part of a community’s growth. Utilities play a big part in that equation. In order to be progressive, you must be proactive,” said Henderson adding, that citizens pay taxes and expect adequate services, assuring those services is our job.”
Henderson said the new water tower project will not cause a rate increase.
