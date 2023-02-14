Franklin, KY (42134)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.