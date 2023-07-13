James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field now has speed turf to play on. Designs for the logos and yard markers will be added on soon to complete the new look to the stadium.
Since its inception in 1966 with a capacity of around 4,500, James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field has always had a grass surface playing field for football…until now.
Throughout the offseason, the field has undergone the change of switching its field from grass to speed turf. Last Friday, the construction crew laid down the shades of jungle and teal green turf in five yard increments with the “Wildcat Blue” colored end zones.
Now the crew will work on laying the designs down in the end zones and the 50-yard line with other specific designs along with the yard line markers as well.
No official date yet for a grand opening of the new look to the stadium but according to Franklin-Simpson High School Principal Michael Wix, there will be a ceremony to celebrate and commemorate the finished new look to the stadium.
The Wildcats’ first home football game of the 2023 season will be on Aug. 25th against Warren Central.
Dragons.
